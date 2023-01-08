The Steelers Celebration That Has Football Fans In An Uproar

The Pittsburgh Steelers were enjoying their looming victory over the Cleveland Browns on January 8, and while emotions were high, there was one moment during the game that upset people in light of what happened to Damar Hamlin. After a Pittsburgh sack, where linebacker Alex Highsmith tackled Browns' Deshaun Watson, Highsmith was lying on his back on the field, per Fox News. A fellow Steelers player ran over and, in the spirit of celebration, mimed the act of giving CPR to Highsmith, who was completely fine. The other player then helped Highsmith get to his feet.

Twitter could not believe it. "Shoutout to the Steelers for choosing literally the WORST possible sack celebration this week..." Twitter account NFL Memes wrote. "I find this to be very disgusting behavior @steelers, especially with what happened to Demar Hamlin. Do better," another wrote. "Classless Steelers at it again.... horrible look..." another added.

But another person urged people to calm down. "This is one of the most basic sack celebrations," they tweeted. "Obviously they weren't thinking in the moment. Y'all are reaching." While some thought it was just a normal part of NFL culture, others thought it was an uncomfortable moment considering Hamlin's close call. It certainly seems that way!