The Steelers Celebration That Has Football Fans In An Uproar
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid-game on January 2, 2023 upon suffering cardiac arrest after a routine tackle. The NFL suspended the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, according to AP News, in light of what happened. The NFL confirmed that the game will not be resumed at any point. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Bills shared in a statement. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment."
Fans all over the world were devastated by the tragic medical emergency and rallied around the NFL player. Thankfully, Hamlin's hospital reports have continued to be promising. He's even posted photos and videos from his hospital bed, according to CNN, so Hamlin looks like he's on the road to recovery. Yet, with all of this fresh in football fans' minds, people are really upset at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a celebration that feels inappropriate at the moment.
People didn't like the CPR mime as part of the Steelers' sack win
#Steelers are trash for this…pic.twitter.com/l8SvAdNNSw— Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) January 9, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers were enjoying their looming victory over the Cleveland Browns on January 8, and while emotions were high, there was one moment during the game that upset people in light of what happened to Damar Hamlin. After a Pittsburgh sack, where linebacker Alex Highsmith tackled Browns' Deshaun Watson, Highsmith was lying on his back on the field, per Fox News. A fellow Steelers player ran over and, in the spirit of celebration, mimed the act of giving CPR to Highsmith, who was completely fine. The other player then helped Highsmith get to his feet.
Twitter could not believe it. "Shoutout to the Steelers for choosing literally the WORST possible sack celebration this week..." Twitter account NFL Memes wrote. "I find this to be very disgusting behavior @steelers, especially with what happened to Demar Hamlin. Do better," another wrote. "Classless Steelers at it again.... horrible look..." another added.
But another person urged people to calm down. "This is one of the most basic sack celebrations," they tweeted. "Obviously they weren't thinking in the moment. Y'all are reaching." While some thought it was just a normal part of NFL culture, others thought it was an uncomfortable moment considering Hamlin's close call. It certainly seems that way!