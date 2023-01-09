Shiloh Jolie Pitt's Bold New Look Is Sure To Get People Talking

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt just debuted a new hairdo that has fans gushing. It is no secret that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest daughter has a penchant for changing up her looks now and then. Shiloh, who Jolie describes as "hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you'll ever meet," used to dress "like a little dude," per her mother's 2010 Vanity Fair interview. She would usually be spotted tagging along with her parents on the red carpet wearing her little suits, matched with her short, blonde locks.

"Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," Jolie described of Shiloh's aesthetic. "It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

So, Shiloh surprised everyone when she strutted the red carpet in her mother's old dress, which the actor wore in 2019 while promoting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." Speaking with E! News' "Daily Pop," it was apparently Shiloh's choice to don the piece. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me and take it. It's your turn," Jolie dished. Now, two years following Shiloh's initial "transformation," she is once again experimenting with her looks by seemingly reverting to her old ways.