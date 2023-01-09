Shiloh Jolie Pitt's Bold New Look Is Sure To Get People Talking
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt just debuted a new hairdo that has fans gushing. It is no secret that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest daughter has a penchant for changing up her looks now and then. Shiloh, who Jolie describes as "hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you'll ever meet," used to dress "like a little dude," per her mother's 2010 Vanity Fair interview. She would usually be spotted tagging along with her parents on the red carpet wearing her little suits, matched with her short, blonde locks.
"Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," Jolie described of Shiloh's aesthetic. "It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."
So, Shiloh surprised everyone when she strutted the red carpet in her mother's old dress, which the actor wore in 2019 while promoting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." Speaking with E! News' "Daily Pop," it was apparently Shiloh's choice to don the piece. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me and take it. It's your turn," Jolie dished. Now, two years following Shiloh's initial "transformation," she is once again experimenting with her looks by seemingly reverting to her old ways.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a buzz cut
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has just been spotted sporting a brand new haircut as she shopped with her sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Per HollywoodLife, Shiloh was recently seen donning a black hoodie and a pair of gray shorts while running errands, but the surprising part is she had a buzz cut, which was much different from her previous haircuts.
The last time we saw Shiloh on the red carpet, she looked just like her mother, Angelina Jolie, with a dress straight out of her closet and a matching smile to boot. But this time around, it looks like the 16-year-old is more comfortable donning a street-style aesthetic. She is quite the dancer, after all, having been seen dancing her heart out to Doja Cat's "Vegas" at Millennium Dance Complex in July 2022.
Fans were incredibly supportive of Shiloh's choice to lose all her hair anyway. "shiloh has a buzz cut now? like mother," one fan on Twitter pointed out. People on Instagram gushed over it, too. "Shi being authentically Shi," one penned. "Shiloh back to her tomboy roots," observed another. Some fans even noted that she looks more like her mother with shorter locks! "Shiloh with long, short or very short hair, it doesn't matter, she will always be as beautiful as her mother Angelina Jolie!" exclaimed one fan. "I swear she looks literally like Angelina even more now," said another. Suffice to say, these reactions are quite refreshing, considering how Jolie has had to defend her daughter's choices in the past.
Angelina Jolie also had a buzz cut in the past
Fans weren't wrong when they said Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's new 'do makes her the spitting image of Angelina Jolie. In 1997, Jolie also chopped her hair off. At the time, it was for her role in "Gia," in which she portrayed Gia Carangi, the first American supermodel to die of AIDS-related issues at the young age of 26. "I grew my hair out for Gia, but I have a shaved head now," she told Girlfriends Magazine in 1997 (via Angels in Heaven). "When I first got the script I avoided it. There was a lot of the story that I really identified with, so I didn't want to touch it. I just didn't want to deal with it. She had a lot of pain." She managed to bag a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for TV for her performance.
It's not surprising that Shiloh decided to cut her hair off, too. And if people have anything negative to say, Jolie will be the first to tell them off. In fact, back in 2010, the actor expressed her full support for Shiloh's preference for clothes and hairstyles. "I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting," she told Reuters. "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth. Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other. We have far to go."