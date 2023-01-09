Aaron Rodgers Sends Retirement Rumors Flying After Refusing To Give Up His Jersey
NFL star Aaron Rodgers has sparked retirement rumors after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on January 8, with some fans buying it and others saying he's the quarterback who cried wolf. Rodgers is no stranger to media coverage and even online trolling, both about his ball skills and life off the field. He faced much controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status, and, after getting push-back online, gave a message to all of his critics, especially by going after "cancel culture." But life went on for the footballer. He split from actor Shailene Woodley, and reportedly has a new flame, Mallory Edens.
Rodgers signed a three-year $150.8M extension with the Packers in March 2022, according to the New York Post, but after the January game, Rodgers sounded like he might not be reined in by that contract. Since the Packers lost and would therefore not be going to the playoffs, Rodgers was already facing the end of the season. However, his tone and behavior after the game had many wondering if he was done for good. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," he said post-game, according to ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing?" He also said he doesn't feel like he needs to prove himself anymore. But most telling of all, Rodgers didn't give up his jersey.
Is Aaron Rodgers keeping his jersey because he played his last game?
After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on January 8, Aaron Rodgers congratulated wide receiver Jameson Williams. Interestingly, Rodgers didn't swap jerseys with Williams after the latter asked to have it, a common tradition among NFL players and one that Rodgers has done in the past. "I'm gonna hold on to this one," Rodgers said. The first thought on many peoples' minds is that if Rodgers wanted to keep his jersey, it could possibly have been his final game. Not only that, but Rodgers walked off of the field with his arm around best friend Randall Cobb, according to ESPN, with many reading the moment as a nostalgic farewell.
"The way he walked into the tunnel with Cobb, it's a wrap, he's done," one user tweeted. "He's done," another wrote in response. Very succinct! "Really feels like Aaron Rodgers might retire or at least last game with Packers," someone else noted. Others were less sure, claiming that Rodgers has played the retirement card before and they don't see it happening, like the Twitter user who had a more cynical read of the situation. "He 100% knew what he was doing. He's just setting another 7 months of attention. He'll be back," they wrote. Only time will tell!