Aaron Rodgers Sends Retirement Rumors Flying After Refusing To Give Up His Jersey

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has sparked retirement rumors after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on January 8, with some fans buying it and others saying he's the quarterback who cried wolf. Rodgers is no stranger to media coverage and even online trolling, both about his ball skills and life off the field. He faced much controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status, and, after getting push-back online, gave a message to all of his critics, especially by going after "cancel culture." But life went on for the footballer. He split from actor Shailene Woodley, and reportedly has a new flame, Mallory Edens.

Rodgers signed a three-year $150.8M extension with the Packers in March 2022, according to the New York Post, but after the January game, Rodgers sounded like he might not be reined in by that contract. Since the Packers lost and would therefore not be going to the playoffs, Rodgers was already facing the end of the season. However, his tone and behavior after the game had many wondering if he was done for good. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," he said post-game, according to ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing?" He also said he doesn't feel like he needs to prove himself anymore. But most telling of all, Rodgers didn't give up his jersey.