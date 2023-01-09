White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Liam Hendricks is feeling confident, despite the shocking news of a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis. "My treatment begins tomorrow," he wrote on January 8, 2023, "and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."

While the news is a devastating one for Hendricks and his family, he was clear about his intent in sharing it: to help others. He contextualized the news by opening with why he was sharing it in the first place. "As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family," he added. He also said that he wanted to break the news on his own terms.

Hendricks was met with a flood of support. The MLB's official Instagram handle wrote, "The entire baseball community is behind you, Liam." White Sox baseman Nick Madrigal wrote, "Praying for you ... see you back to dancing on the mound soon!" While it's a tough thing to accept, Hendricks has a lot of love and support around him.