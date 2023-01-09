White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Liam Hendricks, pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on January 8, 2023. The news came as a shock, both to Hendricks himself, but also to the Major League Baseball world. "Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote on Instagram. "However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."
Hendricks has now become one of many familiar faces diagnosed with that particular type of cancer. Jane Fonda was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and was happily able to announce to fans in December 2022 that she stopped treatment. Jeff Bridges also announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with it and updated fans two years later that the cancer was in remission. Tragically, UFC alum Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November 2022. For his part, Hendricks has shared that he has a treatment plan in place and will begin this shortly.
Liam Hendricks says he'll be back on the mound soon
Liam Hendricks is feeling confident, despite the shocking news of a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis. "My treatment begins tomorrow," he wrote on January 8, 2023, "and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."
While the news is a devastating one for Hendricks and his family, he was clear about his intent in sharing it: to help others. He contextualized the news by opening with why he was sharing it in the first place. "As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family," he added. He also said that he wanted to break the news on his own terms.
Hendricks was met with a flood of support. The MLB's official Instagram handle wrote, "The entire baseball community is behind you, Liam." White Sox baseman Nick Madrigal wrote, "Praying for you ... see you back to dancing on the mound soon!" While it's a tough thing to accept, Hendricks has a lot of love and support around him.