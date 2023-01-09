Kelly Rizzo's Tribute To Bob Saget On Anniversary Of His Death Has Fans Emotional
It's been one year since "Full House" star, Bob Saget tragically passed away. It was reported the actor had died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. However, it was unclear what had caused his death until a month later when the Orange County Florida Medical Examiner shared Saget had passed from blunt force head trauma, per TMZ.
Fans, friends, and family were absolutely shocked to hear about the comedian's passing. The tragedy became even more heartbreaking when Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a touching tribute to Instagram for her husband just a week after his passing. She shared, "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." Rizzo expressed her gratitude to be able to love him in the time they had together and that she would continue to "share how amazing he was with the world." Rizzo ended her statement by vocalizing her love for his daughters and, of course, Saget.
Rizzo kept true to her word and continues to share sweet posts of the "Full House" actor that show the joy he had for life. As the one-year anniversary of his passing has approached, Rizzo has posted another touching tribute to her late husband.
Kelly Rizzo feels lucky to have known Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo has proven she and Bob Saget's love continues to live on. Saget married Rizzo in 2018, three years after meeting the video creator, per Us Weekly. Rizzo has cherished the seven years she spent with Saget, even if it was cut short.
On the first anniversary of his passing, Rizzo posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on Instagram. The video showed a montage of sweet photos and videos of the couple's time together. Rizzo wrote, "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?" Rizzo explained how she has accepted Saget's death, but it becomes "unreal" when she sees videos or photos of the star. The video creator also explained that she was "the luckiest" to know and live with Saget. "Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that, I have to say, 'Well Done.' You really won life, honey."
Fans filled the comments with gratitude and support toward Rizzo for continuing to spread Saget's joy. "Sending you love today and always, Kelly," one user shared. Another added, "I'm glad you BOTH experienced such a great love together! So beautiful."