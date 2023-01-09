Kelly Rizzo's Tribute To Bob Saget On Anniversary Of His Death Has Fans Emotional

It's been one year since "Full House" star, Bob Saget tragically passed away. It was reported the actor had died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. However, it was unclear what had caused his death until a month later when the Orange County Florida Medical Examiner shared Saget had passed from blunt force head trauma, per TMZ.

Fans, friends, and family were absolutely shocked to hear about the comedian's passing. The tragedy became even more heartbreaking when Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a touching tribute to Instagram for her husband just a week after his passing. She shared, "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." Rizzo expressed her gratitude to be able to love him in the time they had together and that she would continue to "share how amazing he was with the world." Rizzo ended her statement by vocalizing her love for his daughters and, of course, Saget.

Rizzo kept true to her word and continues to share sweet posts of the "Full House" actor that show the joy he had for life. As the one-year anniversary of his passing has approached, Rizzo has posted another touching tribute to her late husband.