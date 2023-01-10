Five Explosive Moments From The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Trailer
Are you ready, "Vanderpump Rules" fans? In just a few weeks, we'll be able to indulge in the drama happening among our favorite Sur employees as another season of the show is upon us!
Season 9 of the hit Bravo show left fans reeling after certain revelations rocked the dynamic between the cast members. For one, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced that they broke their engagement, and not long after, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney revealed that they decided to end their marriage. Lala Kent also split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, amid rumors he had been unfaithful to her.
Of course, in true "Vanderpump Rules" fashion, none of these shocking revelations have offered any closure, which means there's a lot to unpack when Season 10 premieres on February 8. And as it turns out, fans are in for a treat! According to the Season 10 trailer, there's no shortage of drama, from tensions brewing between Schwartz and Maloney to Schwartz and Tom Sandoval being at odds over their new bar. Here's what to expect from "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz initially separated amicably
One of the central storylines of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 is — without a doubt — Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's divorce. After over a decade together, the couple announced their separation in March 2022. As noted by Maloney on Instagram, their decision to split wasn't one of "resentment or animosity" as the two still have "deep admiration" for one another. On the other hand, Schwartz confessed to feeling incredibly heartbroken and clarified that it was ultimately Maloney's decision to part ways.
Now here's where it gets juicy! The Season 10 trailer shows both Schwartz and Maloney bonding over drinks and referring to their split as a "divorce success story," not knowing what's ahead of them. It then cuts to a clip of Schwartz and Raquel Leviss making out, shocking pretty much everybody, including Maloney, who unleashed her wrath toward her ex soon after.
"I've never had hatred for you, and now I do. I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk, and I think you're a loser," she told Schwartz without flinching. As for Schwartz? Well, he had quite the rebuttal for poor Katie: "This does not affect me at all."
Lala Kent breaks down over her ex Randall Emmett
Is "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 all about crying over exes? It looks like it! Aside from Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's separation, the spotlight is cast on Lala Kent, who appears to be back in the dating game following her split from Hollywood producer Randall Emmett. Despite exploring new romantic pursuits, the Season 10 teaser hints that Kent still being concerned for her ex, especially since — according to Emmett's ex-wife Ambyr Childers — he's currently being investigated by the FBI for "suspected child exploitation and pedophilia," as reported by Page Six.
"What's happening with Randall?" Lisa Vanderpump asked Kent in the trailer. "I wanna know why people are accusing him of the things they're accusing him of," she responded while breaking down in tears. Meanwhile, Emmett denied the accusations, telling the outlet, "the FBI has never been investigating me and isn't investigating me because there's nothing to investigate."
Kent and Emmett separated in October 2021 after the latter was photographed with two other women. "I thank God and my dad daily that I never married him. The thought of it sends me into a panic," Kent dished in an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via Us Weekly). "Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], 'Lala, you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. ... You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more.' And I have to be OK with that."
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are accused of having an open relationship
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney may not have achieved their happily ever after, but another couple on "Vanderpump Rules" seems to be on the right track. Despite being together for over a decade, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are as strong as ever. However, the two might be hiding the secret to their unbreakable bond: forging relationships with other people.
During the Season 10 trailer, Scheana Shay revealed to Sandoval what she had heard through the grapevine. "Katie said you and Ariana have an open relationship," she dished, to which Sandoval responded with utter shock. "Oh my god," he said. Funny enough, Madix quickly dispelled the rumors and decided to set the record straight a few hours after the trailer dropped. On Twitter, she wrote that her relationship with Sandoval is not as exciting as the show makes it out to be. "we dont have an open relationship," the reality star said. "I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules"
It doesn't appear that Sandoval and Madix would go to such lengths to spice things up their romance anyway. After all, deciding to date was already a "risky" move in itself, according to Madix. "It's a risky move because especially if you like that person as a friend and that is somebody you value as a friend, if it doesn't work out, that could be very bad once you cross that line," she told Bravo's Daily Dish in 2020.
Tom Schwartz blames the Schwartz & Sandy bar for the demise of his marriage
In case you forgot, "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have banded together to open up a bar called Schwartz & Sandy. It looks as if the two are still facing issues with getting the place up and running and were seen struggling to open their doors to paying customers in the Season 10 trailer.
While the problem with their joint venture didn't affect Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix, the same can't be said for Schwartz, who admitted he let the business damage his marriage with Katie Maloney. "We gotta get this f***ing bar opened," he said in the trailer. "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."
This isn't the first time that Schwartz has confessed to letting outside factors destroy his marriage with Maloney. In an episode of "Winter House" in November 2022, he shared what he thought led to the end of his marriage. "We're trying to open the new bar/ My dad being sick. He's been in the hospital for, like, 96 days. I mean, I'm wracked with guilt that I can't be with my dad more often," he said (via People). "This also has a negative impact on my relationship with Katie. I'm like, in my own little stress bubble."
James Kennedy's new relationship may already be on the rocks
James Kennedy has a new lady love following his split from Raquel Leviss. On Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," fans will witness the start of the romance between him and his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, who he thinks is "the one." Kennedy said of Lewber in the teaser: "I'm going to put babies in her one day."
But the honeymoon stage of their romance appears to have been cut short after the teaser insinuated Lewber found out that Kennedy broke his sobriety. "I like you better when you're not drinking," she explained, reminiscent of what Leviss had repeatedly told him when they were still together. "Nobody wants to watch you make a fool of yourself." What's more, there appears to be tension between Lewber and Lala Kent — with whom Kenndy had a friends-with-benefits situation previously.
It was just July 2021 when Kennedy celebrated two years of sobriety. "Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could of imagined. and if I can do it you can too)" he wrote at the time. However, come May 2022, he was allegedly spotted at a party in New Jersey looking "super drunk" and "not caring how he acted."