Five Explosive Moments From The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Trailer

Are you ready, "Vanderpump Rules" fans? In just a few weeks, we'll be able to indulge in the drama happening among our favorite Sur employees as another season of the show is upon us!

Season 9 of the hit Bravo show left fans reeling after certain revelations rocked the dynamic between the cast members. For one, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced that they broke their engagement, and not long after, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney revealed that they decided to end their marriage. Lala Kent also split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, amid rumors he had been unfaithful to her.

Of course, in true "Vanderpump Rules" fashion, none of these shocking revelations have offered any closure, which means there's a lot to unpack when Season 10 premieres on February 8. And as it turns out, fans are in for a treat! According to the Season 10 trailer, there's no shortage of drama, from tensions brewing between Schwartz and Maloney to Schwartz and Tom Sandoval being at odds over their new bar. Here's what to expect from "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10.