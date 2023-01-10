Prince Harry May Not Be Disinvited From King Charles' Coronation After All

Prince Harry has been making some serious bombshell allegations about his famous family members, and it's been no secret that some of the shocking things he's accused the likes of William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III of probably aren't going down too well at the Palace.

Just a few of the things the Duke of Sussex has revealed while promoting his biography, "Spare"? Harry's allegation he and William got into a physical altercation that resulted in the former cutting his back on a dog bowl and breaking his necklace, plus Harry getting very candid on "60 Minutes" about how he really feels about his stepmother, King Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort — including admitting both he and William asked his dad not to marry her. "She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," he said, referring to Charles and Camilla's notorious affair during the former's marriage to Princess Diana.

There's been much speculation about how the royals will react to the many, (many, many) claims Harry has made, though he's made it clear he still thinks there could be a reconciliation on the cards. Harry admitted to ITV during his January 8 interview that he "100%" still felt there was a chance he could one day be on good terms with his family again — but could all that go down during his dad's coronation?