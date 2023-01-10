Prince Harry May Not Be Disinvited From King Charles' Coronation After All
Prince Harry has been making some serious bombshell allegations about his famous family members, and it's been no secret that some of the shocking things he's accused the likes of William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III of probably aren't going down too well at the Palace.
Just a few of the things the Duke of Sussex has revealed while promoting his biography, "Spare"? Harry's allegation he and William got into a physical altercation that resulted in the former cutting his back on a dog bowl and breaking his necklace, plus Harry getting very candid on "60 Minutes" about how he really feels about his stepmother, King Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort — including admitting both he and William asked his dad not to marry her. "She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," he said, referring to Charles and Camilla's notorious affair during the former's marriage to Princess Diana.
There's been much speculation about how the royals will react to the many, (many, many) claims Harry has made, though he's made it clear he still thinks there could be a reconciliation on the cards. Harry admitted to ITV during his January 8 interview that he "100%" still felt there was a chance he could one day be on good terms with his family again — but could all that go down during his dad's coronation?
Has Prince Harry really been uninvited from King Charles' coronation?
It sounds like it could potentially be a full house of royals when King Charles has his official coronation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on January 9 that she didn't believe the rumors Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may not attend or have a big role on the big day, set to take place in May, claiming, "My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan [Markle] and Harry to the coronation." Nicholl added, "It is his son after all, and the king really does want a reconciliation in the long term. But it was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family's court." However, it sounds like nothing is set in stone just yet and the guest list is still being worked on.
Nicholl's words come shortly after it was claimed Charles doesn't agree with Harry's suggestion his family have shown no effort to reconcile with him and the Duchess of Sussex. A source told The Telegraph in early January that Charles is potentially still in touch with his son, noting, "[He's] reiterated that his door remains open and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcome at any time." As for Harry, he claimed during his ITV interview, "I want reconciliation. But first, there needs to be some accountability."