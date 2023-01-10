John Stamos Reflects On Difficult Year Without Bob Saget On Comedian's First Death Anniversary
John Stamos has opened up about experiencing a tough 12 months in the wake of the death of his former "Full House" co-star and friend, Bob Saget. Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9, 2022, and the medical examiner determined he'd likely fallen in the room as he had sustained fractures around his eyes and the back of his head, suggesting he likely hit his head before dying (via People).
Tributes to the beloved actor poured in following the shocking news, with his many friends and co-stars taking to social media to mourn him. Stamos posted a particularly poignant tribute following Saget's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the "Full House" cast alongside a touching caption on January 10, 2022. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," Stamos wrote. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."
Now, Stamos is using social media again to remember his close friend, this time reflecting on a year without Saget.
John Stamos is still grieving Bob Saget
John Stamos took to Instagram on January 9 to share a touching throwback video of him and Bob Saget chatting with the "Full House" audience during a taping, as the latter spoke candidly about how close the cast had become. "The most lost day in our life is the day we don't laugh," Stamos captioned the video, which was taken around 1993, adding, "It's hard sometimes Bob without you, but we'll try. We'll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can't believe it's been a year, time flies when you're grieving I guess."
The touching upload got the attention of a number of their co-stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, who commented, "Isn't this the truth" with three red hearts. Jodie Sweetin also acknowledged the clip, writing, "Love you so much."
Along with his former co-stars, Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo has also been regularly keeping his memory alive in the 12 months since his tragic death, with touching posts on social media. Rizzo shared her own tribute to her late husband via Instagram on the one-year anniversary of his death, posting a reel of some of their sweetest moments together. She accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, which began, "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides."