John Stamos Reflects On Difficult Year Without Bob Saget On Comedian's First Death Anniversary

John Stamos has opened up about experiencing a tough 12 months in the wake of the death of his former "Full House" co-star and friend, Bob Saget. Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9, 2022, and the medical examiner determined he'd likely fallen in the room as he had sustained fractures around his eyes and the back of his head, suggesting he likely hit his head before dying (via People).

Tributes to the beloved actor poured in following the shocking news, with his many friends and co-stars taking to social media to mourn him. Stamos posted a particularly poignant tribute following Saget's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the "Full House" cast alongside a touching caption on January 10, 2022. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," Stamos wrote. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Now, Stamos is using social media again to remember his close friend, this time reflecting on a year without Saget.