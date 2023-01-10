Timothee Chalamet's Agent Ruffles Feathers With Admission About Actor's Audition History

Weird flex, but okay, bro.

In an era wherein "nepo babies" are a hot topic and a point of contention, many in the Twittersphere had LOTS to say about the notion that actor Timothée Chalamet doesn't actually audition for any of his lucrative roles. "That's really not an accomplishment to me that's just gross. Even the most well known actors should have to audition to get roles. Otherwise it all seems like it's fixed. Idk maybe give other people a shot at getting famous?" one user tweeted back to Chalamet's agent, Brian Swardstrom. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Dearest Brian, this tweet is embarrassing. You're making it look as if Timmy's better than his peers in the most obnoxious way. You and Timmy are better than this. Delete this immediately and write a few words to rectify this mess please.."

And another user went as far as to suggest that perhaps Chalamet should send his agent packing, pink slip and all. "Timothée is wildly talented, but this tweet was stupid and unnecessary. Do not put YOUR EGO ahead of the best interest of your client. In my humble (but experienced) opinion, this is firable. Good luck to you, Sir," the user tweeted. Yikes.

Something tells us that Swardstrom's new year isn't off to such a great start... at least not professionally speaking, anyway.