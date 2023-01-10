Ryan Murphy Seemingly Shades Lea Michele In Glaring Omission From His 2023 Golden Globes Speech
Ryan Murphy, the writer-producer-director who gave us "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Ratched," "Pose" and so much more, was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. He won for his Netflix project "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." It's worth noting that Murphy received considerable backlash for this series featuring a serial killer, but defended himself by claiming that he reached out to victims' families.
While Murphy may not be a familiar face, since he isn't on screen, he's introduced us to countless young stars who have themselves launched incredible careers. Just look at the cast of "Glee" alone. They've all become mega-stars, though it wasn't always easy. He said that the set of "Glee" was never the same after Cory Monteith died. He also said that behind the scenes, the set of "Glee" was the best thing in his life, and the worst! Hearing this, we can't help but wonder if Lea Michele was part of that. She gained a reputation as a difficult actor and even an on-set diva. Murphy seemed to miss mentioning her during his acceptance speech at the Globes and now fans are wondering if there was a little shade there.
Twitter can't help but notice that Ryan Murphy skipped Lea Michele
Ryan Murphy thanked and mentioned pretty much everyone from his long career in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes ... except Lea Michele. Ouch! Obviously, the astute world of Twitter picked up on this and figured there might be some intentionality there. "Ryan Murphy has my respect for using his speech to name everyone he has ever worked with except for Lea Michele," one fan tweeted. "Lea Michele found shaking crying throwing up after Ryan Murphy didn't include her in his golden globes speech," another joked. "Lea Michele not getting a shout out from Ryan Murphy," another tweeted. "[A]nd none for you lea michele," someone else jumped in.
While Murphy missed Michele, he did include so many others and people found his acceptance speech awe-inspiring, not to mention his portfolio of work! Murphy used his moment to laud some of the queer actors he's worked with, including Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, and Matt Bomer. "As humans, we all need to take a page from Ryan Murphy's book. Using your platform and your public voice to accept & recognize others & provide support for communities that need the most support right now. True leading is inspiring greatness in others," someone tweeted, with the hashtag "stay gay." Sounds like a great way to celebrate a well-deserved award. But apparently none for you, Lea Michele!