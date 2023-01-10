Ryan Murphy Seemingly Shades Lea Michele In Glaring Omission From His 2023 Golden Globes Speech

Ryan Murphy, the writer-producer-director who gave us "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Ratched," "Pose" and so much more, was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. He won for his Netflix project "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." It's worth noting that Murphy received considerable backlash for this series featuring a serial killer, but defended himself by claiming that he reached out to victims' families.

While Murphy may not be a familiar face, since he isn't on screen, he's introduced us to countless young stars who have themselves launched incredible careers. Just look at the cast of "Glee" alone. They've all become mega-stars, though it wasn't always easy. He said that the set of "Glee" was never the same after Cory Monteith died. He also said that behind the scenes, the set of "Glee" was the best thing in his life, and the worst! Hearing this, we can't help but wonder if Lea Michele was part of that. She gained a reputation as a difficult actor and even an on-set diva. Murphy seemed to miss mentioning her during his acceptance speech at the Globes and now fans are wondering if there was a little shade there.