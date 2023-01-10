Jerrod Carmichael's 2023 Golden Globes Jokes That Will Have You Squirming In Your Seat

In 2022, the Golden Globes didn't air after scandal arose around the lack of diversity among the show's hosts, the Hollywood Foreign Press. Suffice it to say the 2023 iteration of the show was not going to go unscathed from the previous year's issues. However, comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael put the issue front and center from the get-go with his monologue that kept the scandal squarely in its sights.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," Carmichael said in his monologue, via People. "This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won't say were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will." Yahoo compared Carmichael's un-shy monologue to Ricky Gervais' infamous takedown of the show in 2020. While the audience was seen on camera with a mix of discomfort, uncomfortable laughter, and many nodding heads, other jokes throughout the evening did not have the same reception.