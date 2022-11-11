Leah Remini Makes Claims About The Mystery Surrounding Shelly Miscavige's Whereabouts

Leah Remini is an American actor who is well-known for her former membership in the Church of Scientology, a highly controversial cult-like religion that many celebrities have been involved in over the years. Some claim Scientology has blackmailed or coerced certain celebrities into staying in the church, or at least not speaking out against it.

Remini, who had been a Scientologist since she was nine, publicly left the church in 2013. Two years later, she released a tell-all memoir about her experience as a member of the religion, called "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology." As she discussed in the book, the "King of Queens" star left in large part due to her misgivings over the whereabouts of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly was last seen in public in 2007, and her whereabouts have become a source of public interest in the time since. Among the most concerned people was none other than Remini herself, who filed a missing person report with the LAPD about a month after leaving the church.

However, the police called Remini's report "unfounded" soon after, and claimed they had located Shelly, rendering the report moot and the investigation closed. Now, though, the New York native has come out and revealed some devastating information on the missing person report she filed nearly a decade ago, putting serious doubt on the claims of the LAPD.