Why Jennifer Coolidge Was Bleeped Three Times During Her 2023 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Leave it to Jennifer Coolidge to consistently give out iconic award acceptance speeches, even if it means getting bleeped out multiple times in a row.

It was just in September 2022 when Coolidge delivered a hilarious speech that had been the talk of the town for days. At the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the actor's shocked expression at taking home the Outstanding Supporting Actress for "White Lotus" was on full display on stage. "Gosh. What a night. [...] I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress and I'm having a hard time speaking. But anyway, this is so thrilling," she mused, eliciting laughs from the audience. She went on to admit that she wasn't expecting the award at all. "Well first I gotta, oh s***," Coolidge said while retrieving her list of names to thank from her dress pocket. "Because I didn't believe this was gonna happen!" She didn't get to finish her thank you's, but she refused to leave the stage. Instead, she danced along to the music. It was her first time gracing it, after all! "Wait, hold on," Coolidge added as the play-off audio raged on. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I'm full. I'm full! Wait, wait, wait, hold on, wait. [...] Wait hold on!"

Her acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes was no different! In true Coolidge fashion, she has once again delivered a hilarious speech that warrants an award of its own.