Fans Aren't Buying Brad Pitt As The 2023 Golden Globes Darling

The following article mentions allegations of domestic abuse.

Brad Pitt may have walked away from the 2023 Golden Globe award ceremony empty-handed, but that didn't stop him from being (unofficially) anointed with the honor of being Mr. Popular.

Throughout the night, the actor's friends and fans couldn't help but gush over his perpetually-striking looks because, well, he's Brad freakin' Pitt. It didn't help that he debuted a new haircut, making him look like the '90s heartthrob he once was — or still is, by the looks of it. "Brad Pitt just goes to award shows to see who wants to f*** him. It's like his Tinder. #GoldenGlobes," one fan quipped. "Every time the camera goes to Brad Pitt, I shake my head like 'he's still got it' like my mom and aunts in the 90s about Robert Redford," tweeted another.

Even the night's winners made mention of him during their respective acceptance speeches. "Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh. Hey, Brad Pitt. He's right there," said "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, while actor Austin Butler told the world that Pitt is one of his role models. "I just I'm so grateful right now I'm in this room full of my heroes. Brad, I love you," he mused. There's no question that Pitt was indeed the award show darling, but the fact that he was commended by pretty much everyone in the room didn't sit well with some fans.