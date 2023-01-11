Austin Butler Insists He Can't Recognize His Long-Lasting Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler is opening up about his voice following his portrayal of Elvis Presley. It was announced back in 2019 that Butler had been selected to star in the biopic on Presley's life to be directed by Baz Luhrmann, per Deadline. Prior to the film's June 2022 debut, Butler told Entertainment Weekly how he spent time devotedly studying Presley's voice in preparation for the part. "I'd hear [Presley] say a certain word, and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word," Butler said. "I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice." In addition to watching interviews and onstage performances of Presley's, Butler partnered with dialect coaches to recreate the voice of the King of Rock and Roll.

Preparing for and filming "Elvis" was a years-long process, and in June 2022 Butler explained to Entertainment Tonight why the voice he'd used for the film could still be lingering in real life. "When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can't help it. It becomes a fiber of your being," Butler said. On January 10, Butler took home a Golden Globe for the category Best Actor in a Drama, Motion Picture as a result of his performance in the film, per CNN. Since his acceptance speech, Butler has again been asked about his "Elvis" voice.