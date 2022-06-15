Austin Butler Finally Addresses His Voice Change After Playing Elvis

All eyes have been on Austin Butler as he prepares for the worldwide debut of director Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated Elvis Presley biopic. "Elvis" stars California-born actor Butler, and he tackles the role of the ultimate rock-and-roll legend himself. When it came time for Butler to transform into Presley, there was a LOT of pressure on him to accurately portray such a significant figure in music history. In order to truly immerse himself in the role, Butler revealed that he used the method acting technique while he was shooting the movie. This means that he stayed in the Presley character long before and after the cameras were filming.

The main way that Butler sells his Presley impression is by emulating his smooth, sultry Southern accent. But people online noticed that during press events and red carpet interviews for the film, Butler is still using his Presley accent, even after filming had long been wrapped! And just to be clear; Butler is from Anaheim, California, so his voice has always been more surfer-dude-esque.

Netizens, especially users on TikTok, have been having a field day with comments about how pretentious and strange Butler's continued use of the accent is. Some think that Butler is doing all of this as a ploy to get an Oscar nomination. But what is the truth? Is he doing all this for publicity or is this accent slip-up a genuine slip-up?