Federal Prison Expert Spells Out Why Jen Shah Should Think Twice About Making Pals In Custody - Exclusive
In the long saga that is "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Jen Shah is officially going to federal prison for defrauding elderly people out of their hard-earned money. The reality star turned convicted criminal recently made headlines again when she was caught enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner of sorts post-sentencing. A source told Page Six, that the disgraced television personality was "eating and drinking" with 20 others while two unknown individuals were "standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos."
Still, it appears her days of eating, drinking, and being merry with 20 of her closest pals over expensive fare are coming to a close. As reported by NBC News, on the day of her sentencing, Shah was ordered to surrender herself to prison on February 17. And if she's thinking about trying to carry on her tradition of lavish meals among pals behind bars, one federal prison expert spelled out why she should reconsider this prospect.
Expert says Jen Shah should lay low
Hashtag no new friends?
Aside from noting that fallen "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah was the poster child for what not to do prior to sentencing, author of "Lessons From Prison" and Co-Founder of White Collar Advice Justin Paperny is adamant she and others in her situation should think twice before buddying up to anyone in prison. "So, once Jen Shah or Elizabeth Holmes or the Chrisleys get there, there will be people who couldn't care less that they're there and who will have no idea that they're there," he exclusively explained in a video for Nicki Swift on his YouTube channel. Conversely, he acknowledged that there will be some who are "enamored" by a celebrity. Either way, he advises Shah and other celebrities to "lay low."
Instead, Paperny says those facing hard time, like Shah, should establish a routine that doesn't require fraternizing with other inmates. "I would encourage them to socialize as little as possible to create a routine that keeps them out of the TV room at night," he said. Paperny added that the TV room is "where the hustling takes place, the drama, the fighting the car cards, dominoes, where the weight of the day is behind you." He went on to warn, "Because some people — both male and female — rule that TV room like it is their fiefdom." Still, Paperny is aware that friendships can, and do, form in prison. "In my experience, friendships will form organically," he notes. Something for Shah to keep in mind!