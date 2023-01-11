Old News Clip Debunks Eerie Rumor About Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

New footage has debunked a disturbing theory regarding the Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger. On November 13, the University of Idaho community was rocked with grief after it was reported that Ethan Chapin (20), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Kaylee Goncalves (20) were killed in the early morning hours. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of a homicide," said Scott Green, the university president, in a statement (via People).

Prior to their deaths, the four roommates — who lived in an off-campus six-bedroom apartment together — had gone out the night before and arrived home close to 2:00 am, per CNN. According to reports, Chapin and Kernodle attended an on-campus party while Goncalves and Mogen went to a bar downtown. While authorities refrained from giving any further information at the time, they did reveal that the four friends were the victims of lethal stab wounds. After nearly a month of searching, police finally arrested suspect Kohberger in Pennsylvania, according to USA Today. "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes," said Moscow Police Chief James Fry on December 30.

In the days following Kohberger's arrest, new information and conspiracy theories have emerged regarding his motives and the activities he participated in after committing the crime — including his alleged attendance at Chapin, Mogen, Kernodle, and Goncalves' emotional vigil.