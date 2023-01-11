Old News Clip Debunks Eerie Rumor About Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
New footage has debunked a disturbing theory regarding the Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger. On November 13, the University of Idaho community was rocked with grief after it was reported that Ethan Chapin (20), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Kaylee Goncalves (20) were killed in the early morning hours. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of a homicide," said Scott Green, the university president, in a statement (via People).
Prior to their deaths, the four roommates — who lived in an off-campus six-bedroom apartment together — had gone out the night before and arrived home close to 2:00 am, per CNN. According to reports, Chapin and Kernodle attended an on-campus party while Goncalves and Mogen went to a bar downtown. While authorities refrained from giving any further information at the time, they did reveal that the four friends were the victims of lethal stab wounds. After nearly a month of searching, police finally arrested suspect Kohberger in Pennsylvania, according to USA Today. "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes," said Moscow Police Chief James Fry on December 30.
In the days following Kohberger's arrest, new information and conspiracy theories have emerged regarding his motives and the activities he participated in after committing the crime — including his alleged attendance at Chapin, Mogen, Kernodle, and Goncalves' emotional vigil.
New video debunks Bryan Kohberger's attendance at the victims vigil
Since Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection with the horrific murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, commentators have flocked to social media to share their thoughts about the tragic case. One of the conspiracy theories that ran rampant online was that Kohberger returned to the University of Idaho to attend the victim's heartbreaking vigil, per The Independent.
In a viral video, which was used as evidence for the claim, a tall man with brown hair is shown walking among the crowd of mourners. While Kohberger shares these common features, Inside Edition's chief correspondent Jim Moret debunked the theories during an in-depth report on January 9. Moret, who also attended the vigil, showcased new footage that gave a more detailed look at the unidentified individual, who wore glasses, had lighter curly hair, and did not fit the overall appearance of Kohberger. "Look, the same man was walking behind me as I was recording that night," Moret said in a voiceover. "You can definitely say the online speculation is not accurate. He is clearly not Byran Kohberger."
The debunked report comes a few days after the court unsealed an affidavit that gave further information into the capture of the 28-year-old. In the extensive report, it was revealed that the victims' roommates were home at the time, with one by the name of Dylan Mortensen coming face-to-face with Kohberger. "The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a 'frozen shock phase,'" the report stated.