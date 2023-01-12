Which Is Your Favorite Real Housewives Marriage? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
We could reel off a whole list for you of famous marriages that fell victim to the reality TV marriage curse. You know the one: it took down the likes of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, and so many more. It seems like "Real Housewives" stars haven't always faired much better. From the likes of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple power Tom Girardi and Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne), who all called time on things after more than two decades of marriage, we don't have to tell you that it doesn't seem to matter how long a "Real Housewives" couple have been together — there's still the chance they can swap a mansion in love land for a dumpster in Splitsville.
But then there are those Bravolebrity marriages that actually do manage to stand the test of time, despite the pressures that we're sure come with having a camera crew at home recording every second of your daily lives, from everyday arguments to some more intimate and private moments (Joe Gorga in the shower, anyone?). There are even quite a few "Real Housewives" weddings that have happened on the show over the years.
But which "Real Housewives" marriage is fans' ultimate favorite? We put the question our loyal Nicki Swift readers to find out.
Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Kandi Burruss are fan-favorites
We asked Nicki Swift readers to name their ultimate favorite Real Housewives marriage, and over 6,000 of you had your say! It was a landslide victory for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who tied the knot back in 1996. The longtime loved-up duo pulled in a whopping 33% of the votes, proving love really can last even with the reality TV cameras in the picture.
In second place are another pair of longtime lovers, with Richards' and Umansky's co-stars Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin nabbing 24% of the votes. This happy couple wed the year after the Umanskys, and it's safe to say fans can't get enough of seeing the days of their lives. Pun intended. In third place was a couple who married on the show, "Real Housewives of Atlanta"'s Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. The cameras rolled for their wedding in 2014, and 20% called them their favorite Housewives couple.
Nabbing 12% of the votes was another duo standing the test of time, "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow. The Dubrows married in 1999, proving there is such a thing as a long and happy marriage in the O.C. Last, but not least, is "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, chosen by 11% of respondents, despite the Gorgas confessing they hit a rough patch in 2021.