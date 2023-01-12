Which Is Your Favorite Real Housewives Marriage? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

We could reel off a whole list for you of famous marriages that fell victim to the reality TV marriage curse. You know the one: it took down the likes of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, and so many more. It seems like "Real Housewives" stars haven't always faired much better. From the likes of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couple power Tom Girardi and Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne), who all called time on things after more than two decades of marriage, we don't have to tell you that it doesn't seem to matter how long a "Real Housewives" couple have been together — there's still the chance they can swap a mansion in love land for a dumpster in Splitsville.

But then there are those Bravolebrity marriages that actually do manage to stand the test of time, despite the pressures that we're sure come with having a camera crew at home recording every second of your daily lives, from everyday arguments to some more intimate and private moments (Joe Gorga in the shower, anyone?). There are even quite a few "Real Housewives" weddings that have happened on the show over the years.

But which "Real Housewives" marriage is fans' ultimate favorite? We put the question our loyal Nicki Swift readers to find out.