RHOA Alum Phaedra Parks May Be Making An Unexpected Bravo Return
Now paging ... Phaedra Parks? Years after her shocking firing from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2017, the self-professed Southern belle has made an unlikely comeback to the reality franchise. She emerged as a fan favorite on two "Housewives" shows in 2022. First in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which was subtitled "The Ex-Wives Club," and then in a guest role on "The Real Housewives of Dubai." Parks also attended BravoCon 2022 that October, sparring with "RHODubai" star Chanel Ayan in an onstage reading session, and — going by the cheers from the audience — winning.
With some of Parks' fellow "ex-wives" set to return to the franchise's major cities, including Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," one might expect her to rejoin "RHOA" at long last given the recent uptick in fan support. However, Parks rebuffed the idea on "The Wendy Williams Show," saying, "I'll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic" (via BET).
Despite her assertion, Parks' reality career has been extended once again. She was recently announced as one of four returning ex-wives for the upcoming "RHUGT" Season 4 in Morocco, per Bravo. And now, she could also be making the switch to an entirely different franchise on the network.
Phaedra Parks could be joining Married to Medicine
While Phaedra Parks doesn't seem to have any interest in reclaiming a Georgia peach, fans could potentially see her as a full-time cast member on another Bravo show. On his podcast "Reality with the King," former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" producer Carlos King said, "I have known for over a month that, yes baby, Miss Phaedra Parks was set to join 'Married to Medicine'" (via Page Six). That said, the casting addition has yet to be announced by Bravo or Parks herself, and King admits that things aren't official just yet. He continued, "I don't know if Phaedra has signed on the dotted lines. I cannot confirm if Phaedra has signed the papers."
The news might seem random to some, as Parks isn't married to a doctor nor is she one herself. But according to King, she's been privately dating a doctor, making her eligible to join the cast. "M2M" also films in Parks' hometown of Atlanta, and she's previously appeared as a guest on the show to give legal advice to cast member Quad Webb (via Bravo). Not to mention, her brand of classy shade fits the series' tone perfectly — arguably more so than her previous home on "RHOA." Time will tell if Parks dons a set of scrubs (or gets a ring from someone wearing them), but in the meantime, she's sure to deliver more laughs on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4.