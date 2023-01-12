RHOA Alum Phaedra Parks May Be Making An Unexpected Bravo Return

Now paging ... Phaedra Parks? Years after her shocking firing from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2017, the self-professed Southern belle has made an unlikely comeback to the reality franchise. She emerged as a fan favorite on two "Housewives" shows in 2022. First in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which was subtitled "The Ex-Wives Club," and then in a guest role on "The Real Housewives of Dubai." Parks also attended BravoCon 2022 that October, sparring with "RHODubai" star Chanel Ayan in an onstage reading session, and — going by the cheers from the audience — winning.

With some of Parks' fellow "ex-wives" set to return to the franchise's major cities, including Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," one might expect her to rejoin "RHOA" at long last given the recent uptick in fan support. However, Parks rebuffed the idea on "The Wendy Williams Show," saying, "I'll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic" (via BET).

Despite her assertion, Parks' reality career has been extended once again. She was recently announced as one of four returning ex-wives for the upcoming "RHUGT" Season 4 in Morocco, per Bravo. And now, she could also be making the switch to an entirely different franchise on the network.