Priscilla Presley Rushes To Hospital Following Lisa Marie Presley's Medical Scare

Lisa Marie Presley was suddenly rushed to a hospital on January 12 after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. As TMZ first reported, paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas, California, and performed CPR on the 54-year-old rock star. Sources close to the situation told the outlet that Presley had entered "full arrest," meaning that her heart stopped pumping blood completely. According to TMZ, Presley's housekeeper was the first to find her unresponsive in her bedroom, while her ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived home shortly after and performed CPR on her. Reportedly, Presley's pulse was restored at the scene after someone administered epinephrine (a.k.a. adrenaline) to her at least one time before she was transported.

Presley's medical scare happened just two days after she attended the Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic. She, along with mother Priscilla Presley, was on hand to witness Austin Butler take home the trophy for best actor in a motion picture drama for portraying the titular icon.

Hours after Lisa Marie was admitted into hospital care, Priscilla showed up to be by her side. Here's what we know so far.