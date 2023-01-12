Priscilla Presley Rushes To Hospital Following Lisa Marie Presley's Medical Scare
Lisa Marie Presley was suddenly rushed to a hospital on January 12 after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. As TMZ first reported, paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas, California, and performed CPR on the 54-year-old rock star. Sources close to the situation told the outlet that Presley had entered "full arrest," meaning that her heart stopped pumping blood completely. According to TMZ, Presley's housekeeper was the first to find her unresponsive in her bedroom, while her ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived home shortly after and performed CPR on her. Reportedly, Presley's pulse was restored at the scene after someone administered epinephrine (a.k.a. adrenaline) to her at least one time before she was transported.
Presley's medical scare happened just two days after she attended the Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic. She, along with mother Priscilla Presley, was on hand to witness Austin Butler take home the trophy for best actor in a motion picture drama for portraying the titular icon.
Hours after Lisa Marie was admitted into hospital care, Priscilla showed up to be by her side. Here's what we know so far.
Priscilla Presley updates that Lisa Marie Presley is in great hands
Shortly after daughter Lisa Marie Presley was admitted for suffering cardiac arrest, Priscilla Presley was seen arriving at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Donning a black face mask, the entertainer was dressed casually in a cardigan with her hair pulled back. In a statement on Facebook, Priscilla also shared her own update on her daughter's medical scare. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," the 77-year-old wrote. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."
It was only days ago that both she and Lisa Marie tearfully watched Austin Butler, who won best actor for portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," pay tribute to her late husband in his acceptance speech. Furthermore, January 8 also happened to be the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's 88th birthday. In a touching tweet, Priscilla reflected that while "it's so hard to believe he is gone," his memory has been kept alive by the love and support of fans over the years.