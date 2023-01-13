The Most Dramatic Fight Lisa Marie Presley Had With Her Ex-Husband Nicolas Cage

Short-lived marriages between celebrities have become somewhat the norm in Hollywood, but there were some that were notably far briefer than expected. One of them was the marriage between Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage.

The two tied the knot in 2002 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii, per Entertainment Weekly, but their marriage was way shorter than the time they dated. It lasted merely 108 days, per ABC News. "Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities, and rather intense ... sometimes you can have a hard time meshing," Cage said of their relationship in a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters. "We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again." The late Presley confirmed this, sharing on "Larry King Live" that they only got married in hopes of stabilizing their relationship. "One pirate marries another [and] they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to," she said (via The Mirror). "It was one of those things where you're marrying hoping that you're going to either stabilize it or it's going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic."

The plan didn't pan out for them as they continued to have explosive fights throughout their marriage. In fact, even before they exchanged "I Do's," they got into frequent squabbles that, in one instance, ended up costing them a whopping $65,000.