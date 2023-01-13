The Most Dramatic Fight Lisa Marie Presley Had With Her Ex-Husband Nicolas Cage
Short-lived marriages between celebrities have become somewhat the norm in Hollywood, but there were some that were notably far briefer than expected. One of them was the marriage between Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage.
The two tied the knot in 2002 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii, per Entertainment Weekly, but their marriage was way shorter than the time they dated. It lasted merely 108 days, per ABC News. "Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities, and rather intense ... sometimes you can have a hard time meshing," Cage said of their relationship in a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters. "We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again." The late Presley confirmed this, sharing on "Larry King Live" that they only got married in hopes of stabilizing their relationship. "One pirate marries another [and] they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to," she said (via The Mirror). "It was one of those things where you're marrying hoping that you're going to either stabilize it or it's going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic."
The plan didn't pan out for them as they continued to have explosive fights throughout their marriage. In fact, even before they exchanged "I Do's," they got into frequent squabbles that, in one instance, ended up costing them a whopping $65,000.
Nicolas Cage reportedly threw Lisa Marie Presley's engagement ring in the sea
One of Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage's biggest fights as a couple happened before they were married. The couple got into an argument during a boat trip which resulted in Presley losing the $65,000 engagement ring that Cage had given her.
It was reported by tabloids that Presley had hurled the ring into the sea. In an interview with Playboy in 2003, Presley denied that part of the story. "I didn't throw it. Otherwise, that's a true story. We were in a fight, and I said it was over. He took the ring and threw it into the water. We hired a diver but it was 150 feet down," she recalled (via Elvis Fan Club). Luckily, Cage took no time to get a replacement. "It was a six-carat yellow diamond, and Nic replaced it two days later with a 10-carat yellow diamond," Presley revealed.
It was those types of fights that made their union incredibly volatile. Presley admitted to ABC (via Fox News) that they pretty much acted like kids the whole time. "The most upsetting thing was when he called to say he was sorry, wish he hadn't done it, things like that," she said of their split. "You can't have a temper tantrum and then call me four days later and expect, you know, everything to be fine again... So, it was like that. We were both like two 12-year-olds in a sandbox, basically."
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were reportedly on the verge of reconciliation
Before Lisa Marie Presley's death, there were rumors that she and Nicolas Cage reconnected, and might even have gotten back together. After all, even though they often butted heads, they remained friends after breaking up. "That particular relationship was really based on humor. We had a lot of laughs together," Cage told The Guardian in 2013. "Much was made about it because of her father and whatnot, but we had a simple relationship in my opinion. That was a different time in my life. Many lifetimes ago."
But in 2019, a source told Radar Online that they got back in touch, and even went as far as to go on dates. "They talk a lot and have rediscovered their feelings for each other. It all started when Nic reached out to her in early summer," the insider dished. "Since then, they've been on the phone nonstop and have even met up for dates!"
Neither of them ever confirmed that they had started dating again, but the source noted at the time that they "rediscovered a new, intense connection." It won't be surprising if they truly did, considering that Presley loved the time they were together. "We're both so dramatic and dynamic that, when it was good, it was unbelievably good," she told Rolling Stone Australia (via Entertainment Tonight).