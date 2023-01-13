How Lisa Marie Presley Was Connected To The Danny Masterson Trial

Warning: This story includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

In June 2020, "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was arrested on three counts of rape. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Masterson was accused of raping two 23-year-old women — one in 2001 and another in 2003, and a 28-year-old woman in 2003. The actor and his attorneys denied the claims, and the case went to trial.

According to the New York Post, one of the accusers — named Jane Doe 1 — was close to Lisa Marie Presley. The woman testified that she was in a jacuzzi with Masterson and Presley's boyfriend at the time, Luke Watson, before the sitcom actor sexually assaulted her. "My friend Lisa had someone named Luke who lived and worked with her who was close to Danny ... Luke Watson," Jane Doe 1 claimed.

Furthermore, it was reported that Presley was allegedly asked by Scientology church officials to "smooth things over" and stop Jane Doe 1 from reporting the assault to the police, per Deadline. But it turns out that the singer couldn't "accurately recall" if that happened. Masterson's team argued that because of this, Presley being called to the witness stand wouldn't be relevant due to the story being "too vague." But now, the songwriter's death may impact the outcome of the retrial.