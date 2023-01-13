What Really Ended Lisa Marie Presley And Leah Remini's Friendship?
On January 12, pop culture enthusiasts worldwide were left saddened after it was reported that singer-songwriter and Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically passed away at the age of 54. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," said her mother, Priscilla Presley, in a statement, per CNN. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone." Before Lisa Marie's heartbreaking death was announced, TMZ reported that the beloved artist — who attended the Golden Globes Awards two days prior — was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
Following Lisa Marie's death, fans and an array of her industry peers flocked to social media with heartbreaking tributes to the acclaimed talent. In a statement, her ex-husband Nicholas Cage described the news as "devastating." Cage stated, "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," per Extra. However, one of the most surprising tributes came from Lisa Marie's former friend Leah Remini, who shared an emotional statement on Twitter. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now," she wrote. While Remini expressed sadness over Presley's death, the two had a very tumultuous friendship.
Lisa Marie Presley and Leah Remini's friendship woes first made headlines in 2017
Years before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley and Leah Remini considered each other friends. Their bond initially stemmed from being part of the controversial Church of Scientology. However, in 2013, Remini made her very public exit from the religious establishment, resulting in the dissolution of many of her friendships within the church. "I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and fans from around the world," she said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.
A year after Remini's departure, Presley cut ties with the church after she grew "disenchanted," according to The Irish Examiner. Despite the pair no longer associating with the religion, Page Six reported in 2017 that they were feuding after Presley ended their friendship. "Leah and Lisa Marie were good friends. They grew up together," a source told the publication. "Lisa Marie has been going through a hard time battling addiction, and Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down."
The source went on to say that Presley felt as if she was being manipulated by Remini. "Once she got sober and started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah's actions were dangerous." The source also added that the singer allegedly disliked Remini's 2016 documentary "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" due to its "dangerous" message.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Leah Remini and Lisa Marie Presley never truly reconciled
After the report chronicling the demise of Leah Remini and Lisa Marie Presley's friendship was released, the two seemingly never reconciled. Back In 2020, the "King of Queens" star revealed on her podcast, "Scientology: Fair Game," that she tried reaching out to the singer-songwriter after the latter lost her son, Danny Keough. According to E! News, the 27-year-old died by suicide. Unfortunately, Remini stated that Presley didn't accept the olive branch, which she described as "hard." Two years later, the "Kevin Can Wait" actor spoke about Presley again after a judge declared a mistrial in the Danny Masterson sexual assault case, in which Presley was a "star witness."
According to the Daily Mail, the "Now What" singer was added as added to the trial after prosecutors told the jury that Scientology church members asked her to persuade one of Masterson's accusers not to report the assault. "Fact: Lisa Marie Presley was told by Jane Doe 1 that she was raped by Danny Masterson just after it happened," Remini tweeted in response to the mistrial. "Fact: Lisa Marie was pressured into obstructing justice by Scientology and was going to testify to this under oath. Decisions like this is [sic] how Scientology survives." While the pair showed no signs of repairing their friendship, Remini still took time to share a heartfelt tribute to the singer-songwriter.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).