What Really Ended Lisa Marie Presley And Leah Remini's Friendship?

Years before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley and Leah Remini considered each other friends. Their bond initially stemmed from being part of the controversial Church of Scientology. However, in 2013, Remini made her very public exit from the religious establishment, resulting in the dissolution of many of her friendships within the church. "I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and fans from around the world," she said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

A year after Remini's departure, Presley cut ties with the church after she grew "disenchanted," according to The Irish Examiner. Despite the pair no longer associating with the religion, Page Six reported in 2017 that they were feuding after Presley ended their friendship. "Leah and Lisa Marie were good friends. They grew up together," a source told the publication. "Lisa Marie has been going through a hard time battling addiction, and Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down."

The source went on to say that Presley felt as if she was being manipulated by Remini. "Once she got sober and started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah's actions were dangerous." The source also added that the singer allegedly disliked Remini's 2016 documentary "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" due to its "dangerous" message.

