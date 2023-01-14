Elvis Presley's Ex-Girlfriend Linda Thompson Speaks Candidly About Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death
Lisa Marie Presley died on January 13 of cardiac arrest, according to CNN, at age 54. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time." Presley's final days were spent out of the spotlight, save for her attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes. She went to celebrate the "Elvis" movie and the night brought several wins for the Baz Luhrmann production, including best actor for Austin Butler, who played the King himself. Presley met Butler when he played her father and the meeting brought her to tears. (Butler obviously played Elvis well!)
Presley will be buried at Graceland, her family home and the residency famously linked to her father in Memphis, Tennessee. With the tragic death of Presley, many who were close to her father are coming forward to speak about her, including Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972-1976, according to People. And Thompson had a lot to say about Presley's death.
Linda Thompson said Lisa Marie was so similar to Elvis, it was 'uncanny'
Linda Thompson expressed her grief over the death of Lisa Marie Presley. "I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson told People. She also addressed the death of Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, per TMZ. "She seemed to be on a more positive trajectory emotionally after the unfathomable loss of her beloved son, Benjamin," Thompson added.
Elvis and Pricilla Presley divorced in 1972, per People, and it was around this time that Thompson and Elvis began dating. Lisa Marie was born in 1968, so she was very young when she met Thompson, and the bond was a lifelong connection. "Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji," Thompson added.
Elvis' ex said that Lisa Marie had an "uncanny" similarity to her dad. "She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor. She was a beautiful contradiction like Elvis... complicated in her simplicity. She was brutally honest, straightforward, loving and loyal. I don't think there was a phony cell in her body. I believe she lived her life authentically." What a loss, but Lisa Marie was obviously cherished by those who knew her.