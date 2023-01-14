Elvis Presley's Ex-Girlfriend Linda Thompson Speaks Candidly About Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Linda Thompson expressed her grief over the death of Lisa Marie Presley. "I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson told People. She also addressed the death of Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, per TMZ. "She seemed to be on a more positive trajectory emotionally after the unfathomable loss of her beloved son, Benjamin," Thompson added.

Elvis and Pricilla Presley divorced in 1972, per People, and it was around this time that Thompson and Elvis began dating. Lisa Marie was born in 1968, so she was very young when she met Thompson, and the bond was a lifelong connection. "Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji," Thompson added.

Elvis' ex said that Lisa Marie had an "uncanny" similarity to her dad. "She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor. She was a beautiful contradiction like Elvis... complicated in her simplicity. She was brutally honest, straightforward, loving and loyal. I don't think there was a phony cell in her body. I believe she lived her life authentically." What a loss, but Lisa Marie was obviously cherished by those who knew her.