Prince Harry Reveals The Personal Reason Why He's Concerned For Prince William's Youngest Children

A rift the size of the Atlantic ocean keeps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from getting to visit Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, thanks to his own history, Harry has his niece and nephews' best interests at heart.

In an ITV interview (via CBS News) Harry spoke about his sibling rivalry with his older brother, Prince William, and how it reached a boiling point when Harry married "Suits" star Meghan Markle. In his memoir "Spare," Harry recounts how William ordered him to shave his beard off before his wedding. "There's a level of competition there," Harry said, describing the dichotomy between himself and his brother as "heir/spare" and explaining that William had not been allowed to keep his beard when he got married. Harry also discussed the moment William physically attacked him during an argument and shared his theory on why his brother lashed out. "So much of the relationship between me and William and the way that it played out was because of the distorted narrative that was being pushed through the British press and some people within his office that were feeding him utter nonsense," he said.

In the book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," royal reporter Katie Nicholls writes of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, "They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit," and Harry fears that history may soon repeat itself.