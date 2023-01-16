Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.

"Spare" makes more than a few bold claims, and one of the running themes is that the royal family treated Harry differently than William, Prince of Wales. In this light, Harry also expressed concern over William's children, claiming that the two younger — Charlotte and Louis — might be treated similarly. Prince William, quite reasonably, pointed out that his children are not Harry's responsibility. "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," Harry told The Telegraph. "And that hurts, that worries me."

There seems to be a lot of hurt and worry going around and the royal family would no doubt like this squashed before King Charles III's coronation. So plans may be in motion for a reconciliation.