Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
"Spare" makes more than a few bold claims, and one of the running themes is that the royal family treated Harry differently than William, Prince of Wales. In this light, Harry also expressed concern over William's children, claiming that the two younger — Charlotte and Louis — might be treated similarly. Prince William, quite reasonably, pointed out that his children are not Harry's responsibility. "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," Harry told The Telegraph. "And that hurts, that worries me."
There seems to be a lot of hurt and worry going around and the royal family would no doubt like this squashed before King Charles III's coronation. So plans may be in motion for a reconciliation.
Charles is hoping for a reconciliation, but William isn't so eager
After Prince Harry's rift with the royal family, many are mulling over the idea of a reconciliation meeting between Harry, William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III. This feels especially urgent considering Charles' coronation is slated to occur on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. If things aren't patched up by then, and Harry and Meghan Markle do indeed attend, it'll detract the focus from the actual ceremony itself.
The idea is that the brothers can mend their relationship. "It's fixable," a source told The Times. "Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit 'we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.' It's going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done." The insider explained what's necessary for this to happen. "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of 'his people' he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn't think he's being ambushed," they said. Allegedly Charles is eager for forgiveness and peace, but William is far more reluctant. (Harry did call William's hair loss "alarming," after all!)
"[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction," the Times went on. Will a mended relationship be possible between the brothers? Only time will tell.