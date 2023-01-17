Riley Keough's Rep Breaks Silence On Lisa Marie Presley's Death With First Memorial Details
New details have emerged about how the Elvis family will say their final goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died at age 54 on January 12 after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, she was found unresponsive in her bedroom and was revived by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her mother confirmed Lisa Marie's death in a heartbreaking statement to People hours after the singer's hospitalization. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."
The news came as a shock to many, given that Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother and "Elvis" star Austin Butler two days before her death. According to The New York Post, Lisa Marie already appeared "frail" and "unsteady" during the event and was seen clutching onto the arm of her friend, Jerry Schilling, for support while chatting with "Extra" host Billy Bush. Now, Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, has revealed new details about her funeral and where she will be laid to rest.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid rest at Graceland
A public memorial service will be held in honor of Lisa Marie Presley at her father's Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. A representative for her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, confirmed the news in a statement to People on January 16. It reads, "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie. A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis."
According to Riley's spokesperson, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. She will join her father, Elvis Presley, his parents — Gladys and Vernon Presley — and his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, at the Meditation Garden in Graceland. Lisa Marie considered Graceland to be her "happy place," according to grief counselor David Kessler.
In lieu of flowers, the Elvis family is urging fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to organizations focusing on the arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area. It also operates Presley Place, a facility offering housing and human services to homeless families in Tennessee. Aside from Riley — Lisa Marie's daughter with her ex-husband Danny Keough — the singer is survived by her mother and her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.