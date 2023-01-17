Riley Keough's Rep Breaks Silence On Lisa Marie Presley's Death With First Memorial Details

New details have emerged about how the Elvis family will say their final goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died at age 54 on January 12 after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, she was found unresponsive in her bedroom and was revived by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her mother confirmed Lisa Marie's death in a heartbreaking statement to People hours after the singer's hospitalization. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

The news came as a shock to many, given that Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother and "Elvis" star Austin Butler two days before her death. According to The New York Post, Lisa Marie already appeared "frail" and "unsteady" during the event and was seen clutching onto the arm of her friend, Jerry Schilling, for support while chatting with "Extra" host Billy Bush. Now, Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, has revealed new details about her funeral and where she will be laid to rest.