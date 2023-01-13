Michael Lockwood's Reaction To Ex Lisa Marie Presley's Death Gives Update On Their Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley's former husband, Michael Lockwood, is speaking out in the wake of her tragic death. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter Lisa Marie's January 12 death to People, telling the outlet, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." It's thought Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie was married to Lockwood, her fourth husband, for a decade between 2006 and 2016, with the now former couple welcoming twin daughters during their marriage. The former couple became parents to Finley and Harper in 2008, with Lisa Marie already being a mom to two children from her previous marriage to Danny Keough, her first husband who she was married to from 1998 until 1994. Lisa Marie and Danny welcomed Benjamin Keough (who tragically died in 2020) and actor Riley Keough.

Now, Lockwood is sharing a touching tribute to Lisa Marie and giving an update on their twins following the sad death of their beloved mother.