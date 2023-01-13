Michael Lockwood's Reaction To Ex Lisa Marie Presley's Death Gives Update On Their Twin Daughters
Lisa Marie Presley's former husband, Michael Lockwood, is speaking out in the wake of her tragic death. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter Lisa Marie's January 12 death to People, telling the outlet, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." It's thought Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie was married to Lockwood, her fourth husband, for a decade between 2006 and 2016, with the now former couple welcoming twin daughters during their marriage. The former couple became parents to Finley and Harper in 2008, with Lisa Marie already being a mom to two children from her previous marriage to Danny Keough, her first husband who she was married to from 1998 until 1994. Lisa Marie and Danny welcomed Benjamin Keough (who tragically died in 2020) and actor Riley Keough.
Now, Lockwood is sharing a touching tribute to Lisa Marie and giving an update on their twins following the sad death of their beloved mother.
Michael Lockwood comforted his and Lisa Marie Presley's kids after her death
Michael Lockwood issued a statement via his attorney following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, in which he also shared who now has custody of their teenage daughters. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn't turn out that way," the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. "Michael's world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now," he added, also sending his condolences to the Presley family.
Lisa Marie was notoriously close to her family, sharing a close relationship with her kids. Prior to the birth of her and Lockwood's twins, Lisa Marie opened up about how much she loved being a mom during a 2004 "ABC News" interview. "Everything's better when you have children," she shared (via Elvis.com.au). "Whatever they're experiencing you experience as well with them, over again, even if you're grown up, even if you're, no matter what's happening they're always there. They're there to ground you, you have to get out of yourself and everything becomes about them, and that's really good. Ah, everything's great."
Lisa Marie was left devastated when her son, Benjamin, passed away in 2020 and was very open about her immense grief. In August 2022, she shared a heartwrenching essay with People in which she explained her determination to carry on living came from wanting to take care of her daughters.