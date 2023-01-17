Plans For Graceland Come To Light Following Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death
Lisa Marie Presley died tragically on January 12 at age 54. According to CNN, she died in the hospital after being transported there following a cardiac arrest. Presley's last public appearance, as noted by the outlet, occurred two days prior at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Presley attended the prestigious event to support "Elvis," the 2022 biopic that chronicled the life of her father, Elvis Presley, and garnered star Austin Butler a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture — drama, per Billboard.
As Presley's funeral nears, new details about her homegoing plans have surfaced. According to CBS News, the singer will be buried at Graceland — the former home of Elvis, where he and her son Benjamin Keough are also buried. Prior to her burial, Lisa's supporters will have the opportunity to pay their final respects at a memorial, also held at Graceland, per People. The 14-acre property, which serves as a public museum honoring Elvis's legacy, holds great significance to Lisa and her family. Following the deaths of her paternal grandparents, Lisa inherited the estate in 1993 on her 25th birthday.
In light of Lisa's death, ownership of Graceland will transfer to a set of people near and dear to her heart.
Graceland is going to Lisa Marie Presley's daughters
Lisa Marie Presley, who was married four times in her life, left behind three children. According to People, Presley's daughters, Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood, are set to inherit Graceland, which is currently in a trust. At this time, Keough, who is 33, is the Presleys' only living adult child while Finley and Harper are 14-year-old twins. It's unclear how exactly Lisa's assets will be distributed among Presley's daughters, or just what they'll receive.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Presley had a negative $10 million net worth when she died. Presley's financial status, was, in part, impacted by her spending habits, which allegedly neared $100,000 a month on top of her $1 million IRS debt, per the New York Post. Likewise, The Sun reports that Presley owed at least an additional $3 million to various creditors, news which surfaced following a custody war with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.
In the meantime, Presley's children are leaning on each other during their time of mourning, per TMZ, although her twins have understandably refused to spend time in the house where Presley first suffered her medical emergency. Instead, they are spending time with their big sister at one of their mother's other properties. We wish the Presley family the best during this tragic time.