Plans For Graceland Come To Light Following Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley died tragically on January 12 at age 54. According to CNN, she died in the hospital after being transported there following a cardiac arrest. Presley's last public appearance, as noted by the outlet, occurred two days prior at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Presley attended the prestigious event to support "Elvis," the 2022 biopic that chronicled the life of her father, Elvis Presley, and garnered star Austin Butler a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture — drama, per Billboard.

As Presley's funeral nears, new details about her homegoing plans have surfaced. According to CBS News, the singer will be buried at Graceland — the former home of Elvis, where he and her son Benjamin Keough are also buried. Prior to her burial, Lisa's supporters will have the opportunity to pay their final respects at a memorial, also held at Graceland, per People. The 14-acre property, which serves as a public museum honoring Elvis's legacy, holds great significance to Lisa and her family. Following the deaths of her paternal grandparents, Lisa inherited the estate in 1993 on her 25th birthday.

In light of Lisa's death, ownership of Graceland will transfer to a set of people near and dear to her heart.