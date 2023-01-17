Savannah Chrisley Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Jen Shah's Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley is supporting her parents through thick and thin. The Chrisleys are known for their Southern charm and picture-perfect life, but that persona quickly came crashing down in 2019. In 2019, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley became the center of tax evasion and fraud allegations, per CBS News. Throughout the allegations and trial, the couple claimed they were innocent, but the courts saw differently. In November 2022, the couple was convicted, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie sentenced to seven years in prison.

Savannah has become one of the couple's biggest supporters during this troubling time. In the past, she has expressed on Instagram how she will defend her parents regardless of these latest difficulties. She said, "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)" Savannah's statement still stands true as her parents are planning to appeal the sentence, per CBS News.

This conviction certainly isn't the first time a celebrity has been in trouble with the law due to tax evasion and fraud. In fact, in early 2023, fellow reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud, per NBC News. There was a lot of backlash towards Shah after she was sentenced, and some of that backlash came from Savannah.