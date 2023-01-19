Source Details Bryan Kohberger's Possible Connection To University Of Idaho Student
New evidence suggests murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have contacted one of his alleged victims before committing the quadruple homicide. In November 2022, the University of Idaho community was rocked by the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. According to a report from CNN, the horrific killings occurred in the victims' six-bedroom apartment in Moscow, Idaho, around "4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m." Authorities also revealed that upon arriving on the scene, the students had stab wounds on their bodies. "There was quite a bit of blood in the apartment, and it was a pretty traumatic scene to find four dead college students in residence," Cathy Mabbutt, Latah County Coroner, told KXLY.
Following the murders of the four beloved students, authorities embarked on a nearly two-month search for the person responsible for the chilling murders. On December 30, Kohberger was finally identified and arrested as the main suspect in the murders. "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes, said Moscow Police Chief James Fry during a press conference. Since Kohberger's arrest, new information has come to light regarding his potential motives, including his alleged communication with one of the victims.
Bryan Kohberger allegedly DM'd one of the murder victims
Over the last few weeks, new information has come to light regarding Bryan Kohberger's connection to his alleged murder victims Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. According to a report from People, the former grad student attempted to message one of the female victims. "He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times, but she didn't respond," a source told the news outlet. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again." The source refrained from naming which of the victims he contacted.
Kohberger's alleged messages aren't the only time the accused murderer made unwanted advances toward women. In an interview with NBC, Seven Sirens Brewing Company owner Jordan Serulneck revealed that his staff complained about Kohberger being "creepy" during his visits. "Staff put in there, 'Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him," Serulneck told the news outlet. "He'll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable." Towards the end of his interview, Serulneck revealed that Kohberger was "shocked" by the complaints, stating: "He said, 'I don't know what you're talking about. You totally have me confused."