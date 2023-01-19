Source Details Bryan Kohberger's Possible Connection To University Of Idaho Student

New evidence suggests murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have contacted one of his alleged victims before committing the quadruple homicide. In November 2022, the University of Idaho community was rocked by the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. According to a report from CNN, the horrific killings occurred in the victims' six-bedroom apartment in Moscow, Idaho, around "4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m." Authorities also revealed that upon arriving on the scene, the students had stab wounds on their bodies. "There was quite a bit of blood in the apartment, and it was a pretty traumatic scene to find four dead college students in residence," Cathy Mabbutt, Latah County Coroner, told KXLY.

Following the murders of the four beloved students, authorities embarked on a nearly two-month search for the person responsible for the chilling murders. On December 30, Kohberger was finally identified and arrested as the main suspect in the murders. "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes, said Moscow Police Chief James Fry during a press conference. Since Kohberger's arrest, new information has come to light regarding his potential motives, including his alleged communication with one of the victims.