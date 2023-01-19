Todd And Julie Chrisley Remain Hopeful For Justice Before Surrendering To Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been vocally hopeful about their innocence throughout their tax evasion and bank fraud case. After being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars last November, the couple shared on a November 2022 episode of "Chrisley Confessions" how their faith was keeping them Zen. "Since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," Julie quoted Christian author Priscilla Shirer. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star added that her children have helped ground her emotions as she readied to face her seven-year sentence, hoping that they see her "come out the other side" stronger.

Days before surrendering to prison in January 2023, Julie also opened up to daughter Savannah Chrisley on the latter's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." With Savannah declaring that she is "not giving up on my family and what I know is right," Julie agreed that, as a family, the Chrisleys are "not giving up."

Finally, the day came — on January 17, Todd and Julie both reported to their respective prisons. Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie went to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky — a change of location from the prison previously reported. Before they turned themselves in, the couple left one final declaration of hope for their fans.