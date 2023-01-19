Sources Claim T.J. Holmes Relationship With Amy Robach Wasn't His First Office Affair

T.J. Holmes' marriage is over and he and his "Good Morning America" co-star Amy Robach have been at the forefront of a lot of controversy as a result. The now-couple made waves when The Daily Mail published several photos that proved their relationship was more than that of just co-workers. One of the viral images captured the pair holding hands in the back seat of a cab.

The alleged affair has not only generated plenty of headlines but it also left their employer, ABC, scrambling to figure out how to move forward. In December, ABC News president Kimberly Godwin determined that the pair would remain off-air for the time being. "As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach," she wrote to staffers in an email, per Entertainment Tonight. "I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

Things do not look good for Holmes and Robach and a source tells Us Weekly that they will likely be yanked from their posts at ABC. "Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made," an insider snitched. "The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement." And while all of this is going on, Holmes has found himself in hot water for yet another alleged affair.