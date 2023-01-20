Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

Three months after his abrupt passing, Leslie Jordan's cause of death has finally been revealed.

The comedian on October 24, 2022, at the age of 67. At the time, he was reported to have crashed his car into a building somewhere in Los Angeles while he was on his way to the set of the show "Call Me Kat," per The Los Angeles Times. Authorities were unable to identify the cause of his death right away, but he was suspected of having suffered a cardiac arrest.

A few days after his death, the LA County coroner's office classified the cause as "deferred," with the medical examiner requesting for more tests to be conducted. The outlet also reported that the authorities ordered an autopsy when the cause of the actor's death was not determined right away. As it turns out, it was not clear whether he died as a result of the car accident or if he had a health issue prior to the crash. Now, months after his death, a coroner's report revealed the cause.