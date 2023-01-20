Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear
Three months after his abrupt passing, Leslie Jordan's cause of death has finally been revealed.
The comedian on October 24, 2022, at the age of 67. At the time, he was reported to have crashed his car into a building somewhere in Los Angeles while he was on his way to the set of the show "Call Me Kat," per The Los Angeles Times. Authorities were unable to identify the cause of his death right away, but he was suspected of having suffered a cardiac arrest.
A few days after his death, the LA County coroner's office classified the cause as "deferred," with the medical examiner requesting for more tests to be conducted. The outlet also reported that the authorities ordered an autopsy when the cause of the actor's death was not determined right away. As it turns out, it was not clear whether he died as a result of the car accident or if he had a health issue prior to the crash. Now, months after his death, a coroner's report revealed the cause.
Leslie Jordan died due to a 'sudden cardiac dysfunction'
The Los Angeles coroner confirmed that Leslie Jordan's death was because of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" and "arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," per CBS News. According to Cleveland Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the electrical mechanisms of the heart go haywire, resulting in the organ being unable to pump blood properly. It's what caused Jordan to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a building.
Jordan was best known for his role as Beverly Leslie on "Will and Grace," for which he earned an Emmy. After his death, his agent, David Shaul, noted his impact on the entertainment industry. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," Shaul shared, as reported by NBC News. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."
His "Call Me Kat" co-star Mayim Bialik also shared a heartwarming tribute for Jordan. "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," she wrote in a text post on Instagram. "We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."