Benjamin Keough's Grave Was Moved Ahead Of Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Burial
Following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on January 12, a number of new details have emerged about her final days, as well as what happens next. According to TMZ, Lisa Marie's twin daughters, 14-year-old Finley and Harper, have found it difficult to return to the home where their mother suffered cardiac arrest and so, they are staying with their grandmother, Priscilla Presley. The twins' father, Michael Lockwood, has also made the young girls' well being his priority, according to Entertainment Tonight. What's more, TMZ learned that Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, 33-year-old Riley Keough, is also at Priscilla's Los Angeles home as the family turns to one another for support and plans Lisa Marie's final farewell. Riley Keough's rep spoke with People on January 16 and confirmed that the singer would be laid to rest alongside her father and late son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland. They also revealed that there would be a public memorial service held on the front lawn of the estate on January 22.
Lisa Marie actually visited the gravesite just days before her death. On January 7, she was at Graceland to help celebrate Elvis' would-be 88th birthday. She brought her friend, grief expert David Kessler, with her and, as he later shared on Instagram, they spent time at Elvis and Benjamin's graves. "She showed me where she would be buried someday," he wrote. "I said a long time from now ...and she said yes, I have so much to do."
Benjamin Keough's grave was 'slightly' moved
As preparations got underway to lay Lisa Marie Presley to rest, one minor adjustment needed to be made first. According to a source who spoke with Page Six, there wasn't initially enough room to bury Lisa Marie next to her late son, Benjamin Keough. "They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," the insider explained. Indeed, Lisa Marie's own rep also confirmed that Benjamin's grave was "slightly" moved. The work happened quietly ahead of the singer's private burial, which took place on January 19, per Us Weekly. Lisa Marie's grave joined six others placed around the circular backyard fountain in Graceland's Meditation Garden. Photos obtained by TMZ show she was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin, and right across from her father, Elvis. The Meditation Garden is also the final resting place of Elvis' parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, as well as his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, per People.
Now, the Presley family is preparing for the public memorial service set to take place on January 22. Fans are being encouraged to skip flowers and instead donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable in Lisa Marie's memory. As for the Graceland estate, Lisa Marie's daughters will inherit it, per People, as their mother became its sole heir following the death of her paternal grandparents.