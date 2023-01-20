Benjamin Keough's Grave Was Moved Ahead Of Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Burial

Following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on January 12, a number of new details have emerged about her final days, as well as what happens next. According to TMZ, Lisa Marie's twin daughters, 14-year-old Finley and Harper, have found it difficult to return to the home where their mother suffered cardiac arrest and so, they are staying with their grandmother, Priscilla Presley. The twins' father, Michael Lockwood, has also made the young girls' well being his priority, according to Entertainment Tonight. What's more, TMZ learned that Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, 33-year-old Riley Keough, is also at Priscilla's Los Angeles home as the family turns to one another for support and plans Lisa Marie's final farewell. Riley Keough's rep spoke with People on January 16 and confirmed that the singer would be laid to rest alongside her father and late son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland. They also revealed that there would be a public memorial service held on the front lawn of the estate on January 22.

Lisa Marie actually visited the gravesite just days before her death. On January 7, she was at Graceland to help celebrate Elvis' would-be 88th birthday. She brought her friend, grief expert David Kessler, with her and, as he later shared on Instagram, they spent time at Elvis and Benjamin's graves. "She showed me where she would be buried someday," he wrote. "I said a long time from now ...and she said yes, I have so much to do."