Julie Chrisley Isn't The Only Reality TV Star In Her Kentucky Prison

The following article contains discussion of child sexual abuse.

Celebrities heading to prison is, unfortunately, nothing new as plenty of famous faces have been put behind bars over the years. One thing that is a little more unusual, though? Two stars being in the same prison at the same time.

Well, that's exactly what happened to "Chrisley Knows Best" star Julie Chrisley after TMZ reported that she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, both surrendered for their prison stints on January 17. The two were sentenced in their infamous bank fraud and tax evasion case in November 2022, with People confirming Todd was given 12 years behind bars while Julie was ordered to be locked up for seven. After the couple found out their fates, their lawyer hit back in a statement claiming that the Chrisley's were appealing their sentencing. "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead," they claimed.

But appeal or not, the Chrisleys are currently behind bars, and, by pure coincidence, Julie has someone in the same facility who understands what it's like to be in the spotlight and locked away at the same time.