Prince Harry's Cousin Princess Eugenie Is Expecting Her Second Child
The British Royal family has always demanded attention. However, the past few months have been particularly eventful. Between the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," which has fanned the flames of his feud with his family, the royal spotlight is brighter than ever.
Regardless of which side you've taken amid the drama, it's clear the royals have a lot of healing to do. And while Prince Harry recently shared that he was open to potentially patching things up with his family, per ITV, they aren't exactly keen at the moment. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," shared Prince Harry with Tom Bradby.
According to TMZ, the royals have also scrapped Prince Harry's participation in his father, King Charles III's coronation, which is set to occur in May 2023. Fortunately, not all of the recent news surrounding the royal family has been negative. Thanks to Princess Eugenie's recent family announcement, royal watchers have a very sweet reason to celebrate.
Princess Eugenie and her husband are having another baby
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are having another baby! "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," shared Buckingham Palace with People, saying "The family is delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother." Obviously overjoyed, Princess Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, took to Instagram to confirm the news by sharing a sweet snapshot of her son August kissing her belly. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the photo.
At this time, it doesn't appear that Prince Harry or Meghan Markle have publicly congratulated Princess Eugenie on her exciting news. However, the possibility is likely. Despite Prince Harry's icy relationship with many of the royals, he still shares a close bond with his cousin, who even appeared in "Meghan & Harry," via Marie Claire.