Prince Harry's Cousin Princess Eugenie Is Expecting Her Second Child

The British Royal family has always demanded attention. However, the past few months have been particularly eventful. Between the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," which has fanned the flames of his feud with his family, the royal spotlight is brighter than ever.

Regardless of which side you've taken amid the drama, it's clear the royals have a lot of healing to do. And while Prince Harry recently shared that he was open to potentially patching things up with his family, per ITV, they aren't exactly keen at the moment. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," shared Prince Harry with Tom Bradby.

According to TMZ, the royals have also scrapped Prince Harry's participation in his father, King Charles III's coronation, which is set to occur in May 2023. Fortunately, not all of the recent news surrounding the royal family has been negative. Thanks to Princess Eugenie's recent family announcement, royal watchers have a very sweet reason to celebrate.