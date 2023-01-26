Steph Curry's Game Outburst Follows A Little-Known Pattern

Steph Curry has faced multiple NBA ejections on the infrequent occurrence that he's thrown his mouthguard. This most recently happened on January 25, per ESPN, while the Warriors battled the Memphis Grizzlies. After an unsuccessful 3-point attempt by Curry's teammate, Jordan Poole, that was deemed to be an untimely decision, Curry became frustrated and threw his mouthguard. It then landed by courtside seats, and Curry was automatically ejected for this action. After the game, Curry explained his reaction, saying that it stemmed from his desire for the team to execute during critical moments on the court.

"It was a crucial time in the game, and the way our season has gone ... there's questions about the heightened sense of urgency of, every detail matters," Curry said (via Chaz). He added, "... So I reacted in a way that obviously put myself out of the game, put the team in a tough place, but the intentions and the energy around what matters and the sense of winning — that's what it's about thankfully." He concluded by mentioning that his "teammates responded extremely well" as they secured the win following his ejection. Prior to this, Curry has been ejected twice for throwing his mouthguard: once while playing the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, and another time while facing the Grizzlies back in 2017. As Warriors Nation shared, coach Steve Kerr said after Curry's latest ejection, "[Curry] knows he can't make that mistake again."