Priscilla Presley Pens Emotional Note To Fans Following Tragic Death Of Daughter Lisa Marie

Since Lisa Marie Presley's death was announced, fans have clamored on social media to give their condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the singer's family. To express her gratitude for the supportive messages, the singer's mother, Priscilla Presley, thanked fans on Twitter with a heartfelt message. "To YOU, I'm truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss." Priscilla went on to say that every parent who has lost a child can relate to the "dark painstaking journey."

In response, fans were quick to shower the former Elvis Presley Enterprises chairwoman with more supportive messages. One person tweeted: "As someone who has lost a child, know that all my hope and love go out to you during this time. I hope you find peace and grace on your journey of healing." Another fan wrote: We love you so very very much, Priscilla. There's not much that I can say other than that, because no amount of words can truly express how heartbroken we are for you." Priscilla's heartwarming message came a few days after Lisa's daughter Riley Keough shared the last photo she took with her beloved mother. "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," she wrote on Instagram.