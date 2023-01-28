Margot Robbie Recalls Touching Off-Screen Oscars Moment With Fellow Nominees
Margot Robbie has opened up about a sweet interaction she shared with her fellow Best Actress nominees during the 2018 Oscars. Over the last few years, the "Bombshell" star has expertly made her mark within the entertainment sphere. From her unforgettable performance as DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia in "The Wolf of Wall Street," Robbie has proven to be a versatile juggernaut across various film genres. Due to her incredible talent, the beloved star has earned her fair share of nominations and accolades, including a coveted Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance as figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."
At the time, the "Amsterdam" star celebrated her first-ever nomination with her family and friends, which she later described "as the best possible scenario." "All my family friends had just seen the movie, and it was just all of us drinking and dancing and chatting and then just as I was thinking, 'I should go to bed. I've got work tomorrow, the nominations started coming through," she told Australia's Studio 10. Despite not receiving the award, the "Dreamland" star said she still holds fond memories of the life-changing achievement.
Margot Robbie reflects on special Oscars moment from 2018
On January 24, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the highly anticipated nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards, per Vogue. While the nominations were stacked with talent, there were a few actors and films that were snubbed by the organization, including Margot Robbie and her performances in "Amsterdam" and "Babylon." Despite not receiving a nomination for the upcoming festivities, Robbie has continued to express her gratitude for the Oscars. During her recent interview with Elle UK, the "Birds of Prey" star reflected on a sweet moment she shared with her fellow 2018 Best Actress nominees.
"There was a moment like five years ago when I was nominated for 'I, Tonya' and Frances McDormand won, and she had all the other nominees stand up," she recalled. "She was like, 'I want you all to stand up.' And we stood up, and then as soon as it cut to an ad break, it was Meryl, Sasha, Sally, me, we went together and hugged and held onto each other." Robbie went on to say that the "special" moment was "better than winning." Even though the "Terminal" star is not up for an award this Oscar season, she certainly has an array of upcoming releases to occupy her time, including the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film, "Barbie."