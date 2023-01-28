Margot Robbie Recalls Touching Off-Screen Oscars Moment With Fellow Nominees

Margot Robbie has opened up about a sweet interaction she shared with her fellow Best Actress nominees during the 2018 Oscars. Over the last few years, the "Bombshell" star has expertly made her mark within the entertainment sphere. From her unforgettable performance as DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia in "The Wolf of Wall Street," Robbie has proven to be a versatile juggernaut across various film genres. Due to her incredible talent, the beloved star has earned her fair share of nominations and accolades, including a coveted Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance as figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."

At the time, the "Amsterdam" star celebrated her first-ever nomination with her family and friends, which she later described "as the best possible scenario." "All my family friends had just seen the movie, and it was just all of us drinking and dancing and chatting and then just as I was thinking, 'I should go to bed. I've got work tomorrow, the nominations started coming through," she told Australia's Studio 10. Despite not receiving the award, the "Dreamland" star said she still holds fond memories of the life-changing achievement.