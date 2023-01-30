Caroline Manzo And Brandi Glanville Reportedly Didn't Last Long On RHUGT Season 4

You know what they say ... Once a housewife, always a housewife. Fans have seen dozens of different housewives enter and exit the hit Bravo franchises year after year and city after city, but once the ladies appear on the show — they are forever famous reality stars. Caroline Manzo appeared on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" from 2009 through 2013, per IMDb, and fans saw a lot of drama play out — especially between her and her sister, Dina Manzo. She also had a short-lived spin-off, "Manzo'd with Children." In turn, Brandi Glanville graced the screen of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for several seasons, fresh off the split from her now ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

While Manzo and Glanville live on opposite sides of the country, the upcoming Season 4 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" brought them together. In January, Bravo reported that Manzo and Glanville would team up with Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Alex McCord for what we could only expect to be a drama-filled season. "What is that, is that a buffalo coming down the stairs? No, it's the official #RHUGT 4 cast, and they're headed to Marrakech!" Bravo added in the comments section.

Manzo confirmed the news in an Instagram post as she expressed excitement about returning to television. "LET'S GOOO!!!" she exclaimed. Only a few days after arriving, Manzo and Glanville exited the series, and it didn't seem to end the way that most people had imagined.