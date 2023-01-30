Caroline Manzo And Brandi Glanville Reportedly Didn't Last Long On RHUGT Season 4
You know what they say ... Once a housewife, always a housewife. Fans have seen dozens of different housewives enter and exit the hit Bravo franchises year after year and city after city, but once the ladies appear on the show — they are forever famous reality stars. Caroline Manzo appeared on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" from 2009 through 2013, per IMDb, and fans saw a lot of drama play out — especially between her and her sister, Dina Manzo. She also had a short-lived spin-off, "Manzo'd with Children." In turn, Brandi Glanville graced the screen of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for several seasons, fresh off the split from her now ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.
While Manzo and Glanville live on opposite sides of the country, the upcoming Season 4 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" brought them together. In January, Bravo reported that Manzo and Glanville would team up with Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Alex McCord for what we could only expect to be a drama-filled season. "What is that, is that a buffalo coming down the stairs? No, it's the official #RHUGT 4 cast, and they're headed to Marrakech!" Bravo added in the comments section.
Manzo confirmed the news in an Instagram post as she expressed excitement about returning to television. "LET'S GOOO!!!" she exclaimed. Only a few days after arriving, Manzo and Glanville exited the series, and it didn't seem to end the way that most people had imagined.
Inside Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville's exit
"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is one of the hottest shows for former housewives, but that doesn't mean it always goes according to plan. In mid-January, People reported that Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville left the show early after some drama as they vacationed with the other ladies in Marrakech, Morocco. An insider tells the outlet that Glanville kissed Manzo a few times, causing a lot of stress. "It was unwanted, and Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi," the insider revealed. "Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
Glanville ended up texting Manzo to apologize, but it seemed to be too little, too late. Show executives sent the mother of two packing, and Manzo was not far behind. Manzo, however, did not get booted from the show like Glanville, and she decided to leave on her own terms. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," the source revealed.
The Queens of Bravo account shared the news on Twitter, and many fans commented to weigh in with their thoughts on the scandal. "She just never learns. She's her own worst enemy," one person commented on the tweet while including a clip of Glanville slapping Lisa Vanderpump. "While I love Brandi. If it wasn't consensual then I agree she should've left," another wrote. "That's highly inappropriate." As of this writing, neither Manzo or Glanville has addressed the incident.