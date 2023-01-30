Alec Baldwin's Wife Admits Family Struggle After His Rust Shooting Criminal Charges

In October 2021, an unexpected tragedy occurred on the set of the film "Rust." Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as he practiced for a scene involving the gun. From the very beginning, Alec maintained his innocence in the matter. Weeks after the shooting, he sat down with George Stephanopoulos to give a heartfelt interview. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," he told Stephanopoulos via ABC News. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

According to CNN, the family of Hutchins filed a lawsuit against the actor and production company in February 2022, but a few months later they were able to reach an agreement. "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust', including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC," Halyna Hutchins's husband, Matthew shared. "As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed." He also called his wife's death a "terrible accident." Of course, this was a win for Baldwin, but things weren't great for long.

In January 2023, the New York Times reported that prosecutors charged the star with involuntary manslaughter to "make it clear that everybody's equal under the law, including A-list actors like Alec Baldwin." Santa Fe County's district attorney Andrea Reeb added that they hoped the charges would ensure that something like this wouldn't happen again. Now, Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has something to say.