The Fate Of Real Housewives Of New York May Not Be Sealed Just Yet
What exactly is going on with "The Real Housewives Of New York City"? The Big Apple iteration of the Bravo hit debuted all the way back in 2008 and has given us some of the most notorious Housewives in the franchise's history, with the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer all getting their start amid the skyscrapers. It's all brought us some seriously iconic moments and catchphrases over the years, from Frankel's crazy drama with de Lesseps in Miami, to Aviva Drescher removing her prosthetic leg and slamming it down on the table, to de Lesseps telling Heather Thomson, "Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool." Ahh, nostalgia.
So longtime fans were no doubt rejoicing then when Variety reported all the way back in March 2022 that Bravo was planning a "RHONY" spin-off that would bring back some of the most iconic former cast members as well as a new season of the show with brand new faces (and by that we mean all new people, not just the original Housewives showing off their new looks). Andy Cohen shared that the series (dubbed "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy") was "being developed and produced for Bravo," but admitted he had no timeline as of then for when it could make it to air.
Now though, it seems like there's a chance we may never see our favorite former "RHONY" stars back together in front of the cameras.
What's really going on with RHONY: Legacy?
It sounds like the idea to bring back "The Real Housewives Of New York City"'s classic cast of characters may potentially have washed up on the Hudson. The throwback series reportedly now won't be going ahead, as Page Six reported contract negotiations between the cast and Bravo have supposedly fallen through. As a result, Bravo has reportedly taken back the offers it made to some of the cast (thought to have included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan) and the network apparently has no plans currently for the classic version of the show to return.
But is this all a case of don't believe everything you read? Well, if you're reading into Andy Cohen's cryptic tweet mere hours after the report was published, it certainly seems so. Cohen used that exact phrase alongside the hashtag "#RHONYLegacy," which reignited many fans hopes the OG version may still going ahead.
But never fear, Real Housewives fans! While it all seems a little bit up in the air as to if we'll be seeing the OGs back anytime soon, there is something more concrete to look forward to. Season 14 of "RHONY" is still thought to be forging ahead with a brand new cast, with People confirming in October 2022 that Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai De Silva, and Erin Dana Lichy are the new glamorous ladies we'll be following around Manhattan.