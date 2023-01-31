The Fate Of Real Housewives Of New York May Not Be Sealed Just Yet

What exactly is going on with "The Real Housewives Of New York City"? The Big Apple iteration of the Bravo hit debuted all the way back in 2008 and has given us some of the most notorious Housewives in the franchise's history, with the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer all getting their start amid the skyscrapers. It's all brought us some seriously iconic moments and catchphrases over the years, from Frankel's crazy drama with de Lesseps in Miami, to Aviva Drescher removing her prosthetic leg and slamming it down on the table, to de Lesseps telling Heather Thomson, "Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool." Ahh, nostalgia.

So longtime fans were no doubt rejoicing then when Variety reported all the way back in March 2022 that Bravo was planning a "RHONY" spin-off that would bring back some of the most iconic former cast members as well as a new season of the show with brand new faces (and by that we mean all new people, not just the original Housewives showing off their new looks). Andy Cohen shared that the series (dubbed "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy") was "being developed and produced for Bravo," but admitted he had no timeline as of then for when it could make it to air.

Now though, it seems like there's a chance we may never see our favorite former "RHONY" stars back together in front of the cameras.