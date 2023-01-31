Tom Brady Doesn't Plan To Stray Too Far From Football Field After Retirement

Once Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs, questions about his future loomed immediately. After losing on January 16, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tipped his hat to the crowd before leaving the field. "I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep, do as good as I can tonight," Brady told the press after the game when asked about his possible retirement, per NBC Sports.

The following week, Brady lost his composure when he was once again asked about whether or not he would return to the gridiron. "Jim, if I knew what I was going to f***ing do, I'd have already f***ing done it," he told Jim Gray on his "Let's Go" podcast on January 24, via People. "It's only the question everybody wants to hear," Gray responded. The longer Brady left the question unanswered, the more rumors swirled about his future.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan shared his theory on where he thought Brady would land next season. "This is gonna be a crazy one, but I'm telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this," Ryan said on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on January 29 (via Bucs Gameday). Meanwhile, the quarterback's longtime friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski weighed-in. "Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady's future, I don't even think Tom knows what his future holds right now," Gronkowski said on "Fox NFL Sunday" on January 21. One thing Brady does know is that his next career move will be lucrative.