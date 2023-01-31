Demi Moore's Memoir Bothered Ashton Kutcher More Than We Originally Thought

In 2019, Demi Moore shared personal details about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher in her memoir, "Inside Out." The couple wed in 2005, five years after Moore's divorce from Bruce Willis was finalized. Moore endured another high-profile separation in 2011 when she and Kutcher called it quits, and by the time they finalized their divorce, Kutcher was dating future wife Mila Kunis, one of his co-stars on "That '70s Show," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Moore made numerous accusations about Kutcher while detailing the breakdown of their marriage in "Inside Out." In excerpts published by ET, she claims that she fell off the wagon after being sober for 20 years because Kutcher purportedly told her, "I don't know if alcoholism is a real thing." She revealed that he later shamed her for drinking too much by snapping a photo of her on the floor in front of a toilet.

Moore shared her pain over Kutcher changing his mind about having a baby via an egg donor after she had a miscarriage, and she expressed regret for fulfilling his threesome fantasy. She also wrote about the "Two and a Half Men" star's alleged intimate encounter with two girls in a hot tub, which tabloids, including Us Weekly, caught wind of. "Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," she recalled. Now, years later, Kutcher has revealed how he really feels about Moore's memoir.