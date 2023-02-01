Damar Hamlin's New Team Up Turns Tragedy Into Triumph

Things are continuing to look up for Damar Hamlin. On January 2, the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, per CBS Sports. Although Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, has shown remarkable improvements — and has been out of the hospital since January 11 – the initial days after his recovery were anything by certain. According to the LA Times, onsite medical staff performed CPR on the NFL player for nine minutes before intubating him and providing him with oxygen, efforts which fellow medical officials have lauded as life-saving, per the New York Times.

On January 4, Hamlin was put on a ventilator, per a tweet by WROC-TV Sports Analyst Thad Brown, who'd spoken with Hamlin's uncle. For Hamlin's peers and fans awaiting health updates, time seemed to slow to a crawl. Fortunately, good news would eventually come by way of Hamlin's medical team. By January 7, Hamlin's doctors had not only removed him from the ventilator, but he was well enough to speak with his teammates, according to Inquirer. From there, Hamlin rapidly improved as he neared his release and has since made his first public appearance at the Bengals and Bills rematch on January 22. He's even found the time to troll those spreading conspiracy theories about his recovery.

Now, Hamlin has turned his attention to a greater cause: Using his triumphant recovery to educate and inspire his supporters.