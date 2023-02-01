Priscilla Presley Voices Her Intentions After Contesting Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Will
On January 12th, 2023, tragedy struck the Presley family after Lisa Marie suddenly passed away due to cardiac arrest, per Today. Priscilla Presley was the one to confirm her daughter's death in an emotional statement. She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Just a little over a week after Lisa Marie's passing, the Presley family gathered at Graceland to pay their respects to their beloved daughter, mother, and friend, per TMZ. Priscilla and other family members and friends delivered speeches at the emotional ceremony. During the funeral, the Presley family appeared to be leaning on one another during this difficult period as they grieved Lisa Marie. However, in the days to follow, the situation took another painful turn.
Being the only child of the famed musician Elvis Presley and having a musical career herself, Lisa Marie had left behind a valuable estate. According to The Blast, court documents from 2010 revealed that Lisa Marie had chosen her mother, Priscilla, and her business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees of the estate. However, following the songwriter's passing, Priscilla discovered a new document dated 2016 unveiling that Lisa Marie may have changed who she wanted her estate to be passed down to.
Priscilla tries to keep Presley family together after contesting will
Priscilla Presley was surprised to discover a 2016 document naming Riley and Benjamin Keough, as new trustees to her daughter, Lisa Marie's, estate. Benjamin sadly passed away, thus the estate would supposedly belong to Riley. According to TMZ, the papers were an amendment to the 2010 document, which named Priscilla and Barry Siegel. However, Priscilla is taking this to court.
TMZ reports Priscilla filed court papers to have a judge dismiss the 2016 amendment. Priscilla claims the amendment seemed suspicious, including the writing and signature of Lisa Marie. In addition, she alleged Lisa Marie never delivered the new conditions to her, which she says was part of the 2010 contract. Although Riley has not commented on her grandmother's actions, it's sure to have caused tension between the two. A source even told Page Six, Priscilla's intentions are not sincere. They said, "It's strictly a money grab. She [Lisa Marie] had no relationship with Priscilla..."
Regardless, Priscilla believes she's putting her family's best interests first. Priscilla shared with Page Six, "Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together." Priscilla shared how she's supported her two children throughout her life. She said, "From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved, and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."