Priscilla Presley Voices Her Intentions After Contesting Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Will

On January 12th, 2023, tragedy struck the Presley family after Lisa Marie suddenly passed away due to cardiac arrest, per Today. Priscilla Presley was the one to confirm her daughter's death in an emotional statement. She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Just a little over a week after Lisa Marie's passing, the Presley family gathered at Graceland to pay their respects to their beloved daughter, mother, and friend, per TMZ. Priscilla and other family members and friends delivered speeches at the emotional ceremony. During the funeral, the Presley family appeared to be leaning on one another during this difficult period as they grieved Lisa Marie. However, in the days to follow, the situation took another painful turn.

Being the only child of the famed musician Elvis Presley and having a musical career herself, Lisa Marie had left behind a valuable estate. According to The Blast, court documents from 2010 revealed that Lisa Marie had chosen her mother, Priscilla, and her business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees of the estate. However, following the songwriter's passing, Priscilla discovered a new document dated 2016 unveiling that Lisa Marie may have changed who she wanted her estate to be passed down to.