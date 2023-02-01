Ron Howard Breaks His Silence On Tragic Death Of Co-Star Cindy Williams

Ron Howard is speaking out after Cindy Williams' death. On January 30, Howard talked to People about his surprise over the passing of Williams, whom he hadn't seen in a while before last encountering her in 2022. "I'm shocked because I hadn't seen her for years and years," Howard said of Williams. "We connected at an event in Palm Springs [California] last year, and I was just so taken by how her intelligence, energy, and sense of humor ... was still in high gear. And so it's really a shock to imagine that spark is gone." Howard also shared that he was just 18 and Williams was 24 when they worked together for "American Graffiti," so Williams "always had almost a big sister energy" around him.

Howard also spoke to Access Hollywood on January 31 and described Williams' intelligence and hardworking nature. "Cindy was just, I mean, whip smart — tremendous sense of humor but great work ethic, really dedicated to getting it right," Howard said. When asked how he thinks the "Laverne & Shirley" star would want people to remember her, Howard said, "She would want people to remember Shirley and that show, but she'd also want people to take a minute and recognize all the other kinds of characters that she so successfully created. I think she'd like to be remembered in that way and not too seriously."