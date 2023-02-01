Pamela Anderson Knows The One Person Her Tell-All Memoir Will Annoy

This article contains mention of abuse and unhealthy substance use.

For years, Pamela Anderson has had to endure seeing her life story through other people's eyes. Now, the former Playboy model is telling her truth in her new memoir, "Love, Pamela." The book was released in January 2023 and details the highs and lows of the "Baywatch" star's life, most of which involve her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The duo's romance was truly captivating, having their first date, engagement, and marriage all within the same month in 1995, per People. Anderson and Lee's untraditional relationship sped through some major life moments.

Early in their marriage, the couple had to deal with a serious situation after a private sex tape was stolen and released to the public. Although the model talks about this situation in her book, it's the things people didn't get to see about her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer that are truly shocking. From jealousy to abuse, Anderson detailed how badly Lee treated her throughout their marriage. The Canadian actor even shared that Lee's behavior once caused her to almost overdose, per Page Six. Her new memoir doesn't exactly paint her ex-husband in a great light, but she's not worried about Lee reading the book. Anderson is, however, concerned about what the drummer's current wife, Brittany Furlan, is going to think of the new memoir.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).