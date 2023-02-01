Pamela Anderson Knows The One Person Her Tell-All Memoir Will Annoy
This article contains mention of abuse and unhealthy substance use.
For years, Pamela Anderson has had to endure seeing her life story through other people's eyes. Now, the former Playboy model is telling her truth in her new memoir, "Love, Pamela." The book was released in January 2023 and details the highs and lows of the "Baywatch" star's life, most of which involve her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The duo's romance was truly captivating, having their first date, engagement, and marriage all within the same month in 1995, per People. Anderson and Lee's untraditional relationship sped through some major life moments.
Early in their marriage, the couple had to deal with a serious situation after a private sex tape was stolen and released to the public. Although the model talks about this situation in her book, it's the things people didn't get to see about her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer that are truly shocking. From jealousy to abuse, Anderson detailed how badly Lee treated her throughout their marriage. The Canadian actor even shared that Lee's behavior once caused her to almost overdose, per Page Six. Her new memoir doesn't exactly paint her ex-husband in a great light, but she's not worried about Lee reading the book. Anderson is, however, concerned about what the drummer's current wife, Brittany Furlan, is going to think of the new memoir.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Pamela Anderson thinks Brittany Furlan won't enjoy the book
With the damaging details of Tommy Lee's behavior toward Pamela Anderson on display, it's understandable why the Mötley Crüe drummer and his wife, Brittany Furlan, would be upset about the media coverage. According to People, the couple first met in 2017 on a dating app and he shared what he found intriguing about Furlan. He said, "I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful.'" Luckily, Furlan couldn't help but fall head over heels for Lee. The two wed in 2019 on Valentine's Day, and Furlan officially became Mrs. Lee. However, the musician will forever be connected to his ex-wife, Anderson.
As for the "Baywatch" star's relationship with Furlan, it's pretty much non-existent, per Fox News. In 2019, Furlan revealed, "She had never met me and had no care to meet me and blocked me on social media when Tommy and I started dating, so I already knew that she wasn't happy about me in their life." With Anderson's new book, Furlan will discover things about Lee that perhaps she would like to be oblivious to. Even if the pair supposedly don't mesh, Anderson understands Furlan may be "annoyed" by the book. She told The Wall Street Journal, "I'm sure it's going to be annoying to his wife. I'd be annoyed." The Vine star hasn't commented on the memoir, but it's probably awkward between her and Anderson.